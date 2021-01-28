MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace(R) Security International Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) is pleased to announce it has been ranked #21 in the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Gary Medved, president and CEO commented, "Our performance in 2020 really speaks to the strength of our strategic growth plan. We've been able to increase our retail presence and ecommerce revenue, streamline production, and introduce new products into the marketplace. We know that audiences continue to focus on personal protection and our brand position is strong."

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman commented, "We are honored to receive this recognition and grateful for the tireless efforts of our team members and steady guidance from our board of directors, advisors, and stockholders. We added a lot of new stockholders last year and are committed to delivering strong returns in 2021. We plan on continuing our participation in investor conferences this year and sharing our story of focus and transformation."

Of the 462 companies trading on the OTCQX Best Market, Mace® was recognized as the 21st ranked company. For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Company's other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand personal alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.Mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to stockholders, and limited capital resources.

