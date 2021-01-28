Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has identified gold soil geochemical anomalies at its 100% owned Golden Trust Project. The 2,400-hectare property, located within central Newfoundland with its southern boundary one kilometer north of the Valentine Gold Property of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSXV.MOZ), occurs within an under-explored area of the Newfoundland central gold belt.

The 2020 reconnaissance soil sampling program was conducted within the northern region of the Golden Trust Property. Twenty-three samples, or approximately 18% of the samples, returned anomalous values of 6 to 52 parts per billion gold of which 11 samples, or approximately 9% of samples, returned 11 to 52 parts per billion gold with 4 samples exceeding 20 parts per billion gold. The gold anomalies occur as single sample anomalies and as clusters of anomalous samples.

Sixteen of 50 samples along an approximate 1.3-kilometer section of a soil line returned 6 to 26 ppb gold with 6 samples returning 11 to 26 ppb gold in an area of a reported northeast trending fault. Three of 6 samples along an approximate 130-meter section of a soil line returned gold values of 14, 19 and 52 ppb,

with additional scattered anomalies up to 28 ppb gold. Government till samples from 2008 returned elevated to anomalous values for gold in various regions of the Golden Trust Property.

David Martin, VP Exploration, stated: "We are very encouraged by our initial exploration program on the Golden Trust Gold Property. The proportion of soil samples anomalous for gold is significant with anomalous samples concentrated in a few areas representing targets for 2021 exploration. A northeast trending fault is also reported in this region of the property, representing a favourable structure for gold mineralization."

The company's 3 main properties, the Golden Promise, Southwest Golden Promise and Golden Trust properties, along with its 5 new properties, are located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. The Golden Trust Property is approximately 44 km southwest of the company's Golden Promise Property and approximately 31 km southwest of the Duck Pond VMS deposit.

Recent significant gold discoveries within the Exploits Subzone include those of Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX.MOZ) at the Valentine Gold Project, Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV.SIC) at the Moosehead Gold Project and New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV.NFG) at the Queensway Project. Viewers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project, the company's Golden Promise Property, the Duck Pond Deposit and elsewhere within the Exploits Subzone is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Golden Trust Property.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

