Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter Results

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $8.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. Core earnings (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter 2020 increased to $9.2 million compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or increased 11% to $0.62 per share, compared to $0.56 per share, respectively. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter 2020 included swap termination costs and profitability initiative costs while the same quarter of 2019 included acquisition, conversion and balance sheet optimization costs.
FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- 11% annualized commercial loan growth, excluding paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
- 3,200 new low cost core deposit accounts
- 3.02% net interest margin
- 0.92% return on assets; 0.98% core return on assets (non-GAAP)
- 0.33% non-performing assets to total assets ratio
- Fee income at 37% of total revenue; 30% of core revenue (non-GAAP)
President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "While this year has had unique challenges across the regional, national and international stages, we leaned on the culture and infrastructure we have established to support our customers, colleagues, and communities, while not abandoning balanced growth expectations across all business lines. We have proven our commitment to risk management as we safely navigated our operations during the pandemic with established protocols and availability to both customers and prospects alike. This risk management culture extended to increasing remote capabilities while also consistently assessing our credit exposure through quarterly stress testing and steady provisioning throughout the year. We understand our customers and their financial needs because our teams have been in the field helping them navigate the changing landscape. Commercial loans remain a leader of balance sheet growth for the quarter and for the year, guided by stress tested underwriting models we employ.
"Positive trends in credit quality during the year continue to affirm our disciplined approach. By year-end, we had lower levels of non-performing loans, significant improvement in past due and deferred commercial loan accounts and we settled all of our other real estate owned at their carrying values. During the fourth quarter, we expanded stress testing of our commercial loans, including the most watched industries of our footprint specifically hospitality, which demonstrated a better than expected summer tourism season for Northern New England. Results of testing included no significant risk-rating downgrades or changes to reserves. Borrowers with COVID loan modifications continue to demonstrate their repayment capacity and/or have sufficient cash reserves to service their pre-forbearance loans without further government stimulus.
"Fee income continues to be a big part of total revenue for the fourth quarter and for the year 2020. Customer service fees have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year and are expected to rise on an expanded customer base. Throughout the year we opted to sell our fixed rate residential mortgage production in the secondary market in lieu of taking interest rate and credit risk on our balance sheet. This strategy continues to produce significant fee revenue in the current rate environment. As we look forward, we will continue to take advantage of such opportunities while maintaining a focus on our commercial customer base given the associated loan and derivative fees as well as those generated in treasury and cross-sell to retail and wealth business lines. This demonstrated commitment to risk management enables us to confidently experience growth across Northern New England in the interest of diversification in markets, products, and customer type.
"During the fourth quarter, core deposits increased $86.4 million and our retail team opened an impressive 3,200 new accounts, raising the total to more than 13,250 for the year as we continue to reduce cost of funds and transition to a true franchise, core-operating institution. Excess liquidity generated in the quarter was used to further delever our balance sheet with an early pay-off of our PPP lending facility and other reductions to wholesale funding. We view that more favorably to absorbing duration or rate risk associated with securities investments or mortgage refinancing."
Mr. Simard continued, "We were prepared to adopt CECL as of the end of 2020, but elected to close our fourth quarter under the same accounting method and control environment as the rest of 2020. We will adopt January 1, 2021 to allow a more comparable quarterly presentation as we report in 2021. Had we adopted CECL at year end 2020, the loan loss reserve as a percentage of total loans would have been 95 basis points compared to 74 basis points reported under the incurred loss model. The 95 basis points may change in the first quarter of 2021 based primarily on any changes in economic forecasts.
Mr. Simard went on to say, "We are well poised to further help our communities with the second round of PPP loans authorized by the new stimulus bill. That process has begun for both first time PPP draws as well as for customers in need of second round PPP loans. For the remaining first round of PPP loans previously provided in 2020, we have $53.8 million that are pending various stages of forgiveness with $1.4 million of deferred fees. We expect the majority of remaining forgiveness to occur by the end of the second quarter 2021.
Mr. Simard further stated, "In the fourth quarter we continued our return of capital programs in the form of stock repurchases and dividend payments. Stock repurchases totaled 31 thousand shares at a cost of $625 thousand during the fourth quarter and 720 thousand shares at a cost of $13.9 million on a year to date basis. An additional 61 thousand shares are available to be repurchased before the end of March 2021. Last week we declared our first quarter dividend of $0.22 per share and we are committed to dividend policies as part of our efficient use of capital supported by expanding earnings."
Mr. Simard concluded, "Looking back on the last four years as we expanded into new areas of Northern New England, we have built amazing teams that quickly adapt to diversity and change with a commitment to a model of balancing growth with earnings across our markets. We are positioned for a solid start to 2021 as we continue to build on consistent, repeatable earnings while expanding our profitability metrics across all business lines."
FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were $3.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $3.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Loans in the fourth quarter decreased by $122.1 million largely due to $78.3 million in PPP loan forgiveness payments and $70.4 million in residential loan sales offset in part by growth in commercial real estate loans. As of year-end outstanding pandemic deferrals, which primarily consist of interest only forbearance, were $68.6 million or 3% of total loans, with residential loans representing $5.9 million of the total or less than 1% of total residential loans. Commercial real estate loan growth of $38.7 million consisted of over $90.0 million in new loans offset by principal payments during the quarter. Non-maturity deposits increased by $86.4 million in the quarter due to growth in new customer accounts combined with government stimulus programs and an overall decrease in consumer spending given current market conditions. Senior borrowings were reduced by $109.4 million primarily from the payoff of our PPP lending facility with the Federal Reserve Bank totaling $131.1 million offset by a shift from brokered deposits to FHLB borrowings.
We have elected to defer the implementation of the accounting standard known as CECL until January 1, 2021 as allowed by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The effect of the CECL adoption to the allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitments is estimated to be a total of $6.8 million, which will flow entirely through equity net of deferred taxes.
The fourth quarter 2020 allowance for loan losses increased by $1.2 million, which includes a $1.4 million provision for loan loss offset by net charge-offs of $185 thousand. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio for the fourth quarter expanded to 0.74% from 0.66% in the third quarter 2020 based on an increased allowance for commercial loan growth and decrease in total loans. Non-accruing loans in the fourth quarter 2020 decreased $2.2 million primarily due to $1.6 million in payoffs during the quarter. The successful resolution in non-accruals combined with the sale of other real estate owned contributed to the improvement of the non-performing assets to total assets ratio of 0.33% from 0.42% in the prior quarter. The increase in 30-day past due accounts for the quarter is attributable to the payment schedules of residential loans and timing due to the quarter ending on a 31 day month. During the fourth quarter we performed stress testing of 54% of our commercial loan portfolio which included the top 50 relationships, all criticized loans greater than $1.0 million, hospitality loans greater than $250 thousand, all loans over $150 thousand with a pandemic modification and any seasonal payment, restaurant, or 2021 maturing term loans that are greater than $500 thousand. Results of the stress testing led to no significant downgrades or changes to reserves.
The Company's book value per share was $27.58 at year end 2020 compared with $27.09 at the end of the third quarter 2020. Tangible book value per share excluding security adjustments (non-GAAP) was $18.38 at the end of the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $17.78 at the end of the third quarter 2020, and $17.98 at the end of the third quarter 2019, prior to the central Maine branch acquisition.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income in the fourth quarter 2020 was $8.6 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the fourth quarter 2020 totaled $9.2 million or $0.62 per share, compared to $8.8 million, or $0.56 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. Net income benefited from an expanded net interest margin and higher non-interest income. Net interest margin in the fourth quarter 2020 increased to 3.02% from 2.94% in the same period of 2019 primarily due to a lower cost of funds and acceleration of PPP loan fee recognition upon forgiveness. Costs of funds decreased to 0.77% compared to 1.42% in the fourth quarter 2019 due to a shift in funding sources to core deposits. Cost of deposits and borrowings also benefited from the Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2020 and other key indexes in response to the pandemic.
Additionally, excess liquidity was used to pay off $520.4 million of wholesale funding since the fourth quarter of 2019 that further reduced interest expense. The yield on earning assets was 3.65% compared to 4.13% in the fourth quarter 2019 reflecting loan originations and repricing of variable rate products in a lower interest rate environment. The fourth quarter core net interest margin was 2.79% compared to 2.94% in the same period of 2019, which included a drag of 16 basis points and one basis point from excess liquidity, respectively.
Non-interest income in the fourth quarter 2020 was $14.7 million compared to $7.8 million in the same quarter in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in mortgage banking income associated with secondary market sales of $70.4 million compared to $26.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Customer derivative income increased $611 thousand in conjunction with commercial loan growth. We also took advantage of unrealized gains in the securities portfolio in the fourth quarter 2020 by selling certain investments for a net gain of $4.0 million.
Non-interest expense increased to $27.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020 from $26.8 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily a result of higher salary and benefit expense due to additional year-end accruals for incentives on improved performance metrics and post-retirement plans on lower discount rates. Operating expenses remained controlled as the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 61.98% from 62.56% for the same period a year ago. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily consist a $4.0 million loss on termination of a $50.0 million swap on wholesale borrowings and $600 thousand of profitability initiative costs. Non-core expenses in the same quarter of 2019 include a $3.2 million loss on interest rate cap terminations and a $1.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt due to the inflow of liquidity from the 2019 acquisition.
TABLE
INDEX
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
A
Selected Financial Highlights
B
Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights
C
Balance Sheets
D
Loan and Deposit Analysis
E
Statements of Income
F
Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
G
Average Yields and Costs
H
Average Balances
I
Asset Quality Analysis
J
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.27
Core earnings, diluted (1) (2)
|0.62
|0.61
|0.56
|0.50
|0.56
Total book value
|27.58
|27.09
|26.56
|25.90
|25.48
Tangible book value (2)
|19.05
|18.56
|18.18
|17.70
|17.30
Market price at period end
|22.59
|20.55
|22.39
|17.28
|25.39
Dividends
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)
Return on assets
|0.92
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.46
|%
Core return on assets (1) (2)
|0.98
|0.96
|0.91
|0.86
|0.96
Return on equity
|8.39
|8.22
|8.40
|7.64
|4.21
Core return on equity (1) (2)
|8.95
|8.98
|8.52
|7.71
|8.81
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
|13.27
|13.36
|12.72
|11.54
|12.66
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4)
|3.02
|2.90
|2.93
|3.04
|2.94
Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2) (4)
|2.98
|2.84
|2.82
|2.98
|2.86
Core net interest margin (1) (5)
|2.79
|2.89
|2.92
|3.04
|2.94
Efficiency ratio (2)
|61.98
|59.47
|60.67
|64.82
|62.56
ORGANIC GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) (6)
Total commercial loans
|17
|%
|27
|%
|33
|%
|6
|%
|6
|%
Total loans
|(3
|)
|3
|5
|(2
|)
|2
Total deposits
|8
|12
|(0
|)
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
|$
|3,726
|$
|3,860
|$
|3,780
|$
|3,677
|$
|3,669
Total earning assets (7)
|3,360
|3,496
|3,414
|3,313
|3,349
Total investments
|599
|619
|662
|646
|684
Total loans
|2,563
|2,685
|2,706
|2,623
|2,635
Allowance for loan losses
|19
|18
|17
|15
|15
Total goodwill and intangible assets
|127
|127
|128
|128
|127
Total deposits
|2,906
|2,935
|2,695
|2,651
|2,696
Total shareholders' equity
|411
|404
|404
|404
|396
Net income
|9
|8
|8
|8
|4
Core earnings (1) (2)
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
|0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.08
|%
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
|0.74
|0.67
|0.61
|0.58
|0.58
Loans/deposits
|88
|91
|100
|99
|98
Shareholders' equity to total assets
|11.04
|10.48
|10.69
|10.98
|10.80
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
|7.90
|7.42
|7.57
|7.77
|7.60
- Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions, loss on debt extinguishment and gain or loss on sale of securities, other real estate owned and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information.
- Non-GAAP financial measure.
- All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
- Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
- Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
- Assets acquired from eight branches purchased from People's United Bank, National Association as of October 25, 2019, were excluded from the December 31, 2019 calculation.
- Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
|$
|27,566
|$
|22,722
|$
|24,430
|$
|42,282
|$
|26,485
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|198,441
|192,935
|46,243
|43,373
|30,425
Total cash and cash equivalents
|226,007
|215,657
|70,673
|85,655
|56,910
Securities available for sale
|585,046
|604,529
|641,574
|626,341
|663,230
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|14,036
|13,975
|20,265
|19,897
|20,679
Total securities
|599,082
|618,504
|661,839
|646,238
|683,909
Loans held for sale
|23,988
|23,721
|22,979
|11,701
|6,499
Total loans
|2,562,885
|2,684,970
|2,706,438
|2,623,282
|2,634,593
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(19,082
|)
|(17,907
|)
|(16,509
|)
|(15,297
|)
|(15,353
|)
Net loans
|2,543,803
|2,667,063
|2,689,929
|2,607,985
|2,619,240
Premises and equipment, net
|52,458
|51,424
|50,464
|49,978
|51,205
Other real estate owned
|-
|1,983
|2,318
|2,205
|2,236
Goodwill
|119,477
|119,477
|119,477
|119,477
|118,649
Other intangible assets
|7,670
|7,913
|8,155
|8,398
|8,641
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|77,870
|77,388
|76,896
|76,400
|75,863
Deferred tax asset, net
|1,745
|2,180
|2,451
|3,166
|3,865
Other assets
|73,662
|74,400
|75,084
|66,139
|42,111
Total assets
|$
|3,725,762
|$
|3,859,710
|$
|3,780,265
|$
|3,677,342
|$
|3,669,128
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|544,636
|$
|515,064
|$
|504,325
|$
|400,410
|$
|414,534
NOW deposits
|738,849
|706,048
|642,908
|578,320
|575,809
Savings deposits
|521,638
|511,938
|466,668
|423,345
|388,683
Money market deposits
|402,731
|388,356
|402,835
|404,385
|384,090
Time deposits
|698,361
|813,509
|678,126
|844,097
|932,635
Total deposits
|2,906,215
|2,934,915
|2,694,862
|2,650,557
|2,695,751
Senior borrowings
|276,062
|385,472
|546,863
|497,580
|471,396
Subordinated borrowings
|59,961
|59,920
|59,879
|59,849
|59,920
Total borrowings
|336,023
|445,392
|606,742
|557,429
|531,316
Other liabilities
|72,183
|74,958
|74,487
|65,601
|45,654
Total liabilities
|3,314,421
|3,455,265
|3,376,091
|3,273,587
|3,272,721
Total common shareholders' equity
|411,341
|404,445
|404,174
|403,755
|396,407
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,725,762
|$
|3,859,710
|$
|3,780,265
|$
|3,677,342
|$
|3,669,128
Net shares outstanding
|14,916
|14,929
|15,214
|15,587
|15,558
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
|Annualized
|Growth %
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Quarter
|Year to
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|End
|Date
Commercial real estate
|$
|1,084,381
|$
|1,045,635
|$
|982,070
|$
|948,178
|$
|930,661
|15
|%
|17
|%
Commercial and industrial
|323,864
|324,647
|340,898
|321,605
|318,988
|(1
|)
|2
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
|53,774
|131,537
|131,626
|-
|-
|*
|*
Total commercial loans
|1,462,019
|1,501,819
|1,454,594
|1,269,783
|1,249,649
|(11
|)
|17
Total commercial loans, excluding PPP
|1,408,245
|1,370,282
|1,322,968
|1,269,783
|1,249,649
|11
|13
Residential real estate
|923,891
|997,485
|1,060,729
|1,120,627
|1,145,358
|(30
|)
|(19
|)
Consumer
|113,544
|119,340
|124,197
|128,120
|135,283
|(19
|)
|(16
|)
Tax exempt and other
|63,431
|66,326
|66,918
|104,752
|104,303
|(17
|)
|(39
|)
Total loans
|$
|2,562,885
|$
|2,684,970
|$
|2,706,438
|$
|2,623,282
|$
|2,634,593
|(18
|)%
|(3
|)%
*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
|Annualized
|Growth %
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Quarter
|Year to
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|End
|Date
Demand
|$
|544,636
|$
|515,064
|$
|504,325
|$
|400,410
|$
|414,534
|23
|%
|31
|%
NOW
|738,849
|706,048
|642,908
|578,320
|575,809
|19
|28
Savings
|521,638
|511,938
|466,668
|423,345
|388,683
|8
|34
Money market
|402,731
|388,356
|402,835
|404,385
|384,090
|15
|5
Total non-maturity deposits
|2,207,854
|2,121,406
|2,016,736
|1,806,460
|1,763,116
|16
|25
Total time deposits
|698,361
|813,509
|678,126
|844,097
|932,635
|(57
|)
|(25
|)
Total deposits
|$
|2,906,215
|$
|2,934,915
|$
|2,694,862
|$
|2,650,557
|$
|2,695,751
|(4
|)%
|8
|%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
Interest and dividend income
Loans
|$
|26,687
|$
|28,361
|$
|107,085
|$
|111,042
Securities and other
|4,013
|5,756
|19,019
|24,349
Total interest and dividend income
|30,700
|34,117
|126,104
|135,391
Interest expense
Deposits
|3,606
|6,698
|18,043
|27,034
Borrowings
|1,732
|3,315
|8,881
|18,547
Total interest expense
|5,338
|10,013
|26,924
|45,581
Net interest income
|25,362
|24,104
|99,180
|89,810
Provision for loan losses
|1,360
|538
|5,625
|2,317
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|24,002
|23,566
|93,555
|87,493
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
|3,318
|3,227
|13,378
|12,063
Customer service fees
|2,890
|2,791
|11,327
|10,127
Gain on sales of securities, net
|3,959
|80
|5,445
|237
Mortgage banking income
|2,654
|532
|6,884
|1,626
Bank-owned life insurance income
|482
|495
|2,007
|2,053
Customer derivative income
|1,086
|475
|2,503
|2,028
Other income
|334
|206
|1,412
|935
Total non-interest income
|14,723
|7,806
|42,956
|29,069
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
|13,318
|11,432
|48,920
|45,000
Occupancy and equipment
|4,192
|4,113
|16,751
|14,214
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
|(122
|)
|(3
|)
|(32
|)
|18
Outside services
|571
|540
|1,985
|1,818
Professional services
|572
|370
|2,060
|2,191
Communication
|194
|114
|892
|821
Marketing
|415
|453
|1,385
|1,872
Amortization of intangible assets
|256
|240
|1,024
|861
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,096
|1,351
|1,096
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|4,849
|4,998
|5,801
|8,317
Other expenses
|3,571
|3,450
|14,723
|13,525
Total non-interest expense
|27,816
|26,803
|94,860
|89,733
Income before income taxes
|10,909
|4,569
|41,651
|26,829
Income tax expense
|2,269
|362
|8,407
|4,209
Net income
|$
|8,640
|$
|4,207
|$
|33,244
|$
|22,620
Earnings per share:
Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.27
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.46
Diluted
|0.58
|0.27
|2.18
|1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|14,909
|15,554
|15,246
|15,541
Diluted
|14,952
|15,602
|15,272
|15,587
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Interest and dividend income
Loans
|$
|26,687
|$
|25,918
|$
|26,493
|$
|27,987
|$
|28,361
Securities and other
|4,013
|4,557
|4,942
|5,507
|5,756
Total interest and dividend income
|30,700
|30,475
|31,435
|33,494
|34,117
Interest expense
Deposits
|3,606
|3,869
|4,548
|6,020
|6,698
Borrowings
|1,732
|1,941
|2,297
|2,911
|3,315
Total interest expense
|5,338
|5,810
|6,845
|8,931
|10,013
Net interest income
|25,362
|24,665
|24,590
|24,563
|24,104
Provision for loan losses
|1,360
|1,800
|1,354
|1,111
|538
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|24,002
|22,865
|23,236
|23,452
|23,566
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
|3,318
|3,532
|3,159
|3,369
|3,227
Customer service fees
|2,890
|2,886
|2,439
|3,112
|2,791
Gain on sales of securities, net
|3,959
|-
|1,351
|135
|80
Mortgage banking income
|2,654
|2,649
|1,124
|457
|532
Bank-owned life insurance income
|482
|492
|496
|537
|495
Customer derivative income
|1,086
|316
|513
|588
|475
Other income
|334
|227
|628
|223
|206
Total non-interest income
|14,723
|10,102
|9,710
|8,421
|7,806
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
|13,318
|11,809
|11,909
|11,884
|11,432
Occupancy and equipment
|4,192
|4,279
|3,860
|4,420
|4,113
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
|(122
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|92
|(3
|)
Outside services
|571
|438
|442
|534
|540
Professional services
|572
|479
|337
|672
|370
Communication
|194
|215
|194
|289
|114
Marketing
|415
|300
|282
|388
|453
Amortization of intangible assets
|256
|256
|256
|256
|240
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|1,351
|-
|1,096
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|4,849
|691
|158
|103
|4,998
Other expenses
|3,571
|3,952
|3,479
|3,721
|3,450
Total non-interest expense
|27,816
|22,419
|22,266
|22,359
|26,803
Income before income taxes
|10,909
|10,548
|10,680
|9,514
|4,569
Income tax expense
|2,269
|2,146
|2,199
|1,793
|362
Net income
|$
|8,640
|$
|8,402
|$
|8,481
|$
|7,721
|$
|4,207
Earnings per share:
Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.27
Diluted
|0.58
|0.56
|0.55
|0.50
|0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
|14,909
|15,079
|15,424
|15,558
|15,554
Diluted
|14,952
|15,103
|15,441
|15,593
|15,602
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
|Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Earning assets
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1)
|0.11
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.96
|%
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (1)
|2.97
|3.04
|3.26
|3.50
|3.45
Loans:
Commercial real estate
|3.74
|3.81
|4.11
|4.46
|4.69
Commercial and industrial
|3.92
|4.39
|4.13
|4.89
|4.58
Paycheck protection program
|11.56
|3.18
|3.34
|-
|-
Residential
|3.74
|3.71
|3.81
|3.84
|3.89
Consumer
|3.65
|3.42
|3.81
|5.20
|4.84
Total loans
|4.03
|3.81
|3.94
|4.30
|4.33
Total earning assets
|3.65
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.73
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.13
|%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
NOW
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.44
|%
Savings
|0.13
|0.13
|0.15
|0.25
|0.20
Money market
|0.14
|0.16
|0.40
|1.01
|1.17
Time deposits
|1.64
|1.69
|1.94
|1.92
|2.06
Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.61
|0.66
|0.81
|1.08
|1.19
Borrowings
|1.83
|1.60
|1.51
|2.10
|2.30
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.77
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.42
|%
Net interest spread
|2.88
|2.75
|2.77
|2.84
|2.71
Net interest margin (1)
|3.02
|2.90
|2.93
|3.04
|2.94
Core net interest margin (2)
|2.79
|2.89
|2.92
|3.04
|2.94
- Income from interest-bearing deposits with other banks has been separated from securities and restated for prior periods to conform to the current period presentation.
- Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
|Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1)
|$
|176,747
|$
|92,066
|$
|71,067
|$
|16,933
|$
|14,554
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2)
|563,118
|627,162
|648,185
|661,848
|683,939
Loans:
Commercial real estate
|1,059,574
|1,012,194
|952,264
|945,851
|928,445
Commercial and industrial
|386,201
|399,734
|417,620
|423,393
|412,595
Paycheck protection program
|91,109
|131,605
|104,740
|-
|-
Residential real estate
|995,173
|1,060,084
|1,117,608
|1,141,908
|1,156,215
Consumer
|115,876
|121,248
|126,413
|130,471
|127,425
Total loans (3)
|2,647,933
|2,724,865
|2,718,645
|2,641,623
|2,624,680
Total earning assets
|3,387,798
|3,444,093
|3,437,897
|3,320,404
|3,323,173
Cash and due from banks
|22,473
|36,521
|43,165
|40,818
|53,088
Allowance for loan losses
|(18,690
|)
|(17,028
|)
|(15,678
|)
|(15,242
|)
|(15,657
|)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|127,264
|127,508
|127,751
|128,014
|114,537
Other assets
|237,424
|223,316
|213,986
|187,765
|179,512
Total assets
|$
|3,756,269
|$
|3,814,410
|$
|3,807,121
|$
|3,661,759
|$
|3,654,653
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
NOW
|$
|713,464
|$
|677,706
|$
|611,860
|$
|570,127
|$
|551,335
Savings
|516,266
|488,508
|450,621
|410,931
|378,997
Money market
|399,543
|396,351
|411,232
|373,650
|379,361
Time deposits
|734,523
|777,424
|776,042
|892,654
|918,528
Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,363,796
|2,339,989
|2,249,755
|2,247,362
|2,228,221
Borrowings
|376,437
|481,687
|612,538
|556,824
|571,936
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,740,233
|2,821,676
|2,862,293
|2,804,186
|2,800,157
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|535,402
|507,844
|472,688
|406,951
|418,324
Other liabilities
|71,119
|78,072
|66,302
|44,343
|40,136
Total liabilities
|3,346,754
|3,407,592
|3,401,283
|3,255,480
|3,258,617
Total shareholders' equity
|409,515
|406,818
|405,838
|406,279
|396,036
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,756,269
|$
|3,814,410
|$
|3,807,121
|$
|3,661,759
|$
|3,654,653
- Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
- Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
- Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
|$
|4,251
|$
|4,714
|$
|3,981
|$
|2,227
|$
|3,489
Commercial installment
|1,466
|1,820
|1,790
|1,996
|1,836
Residential real estate
|5,729
|7,154
|7,194
|5,089
|5,335
Consumer installment
|742
|720
|1,023
|744
|890
Total non-accruing loans
|12,188
|14,408
|13,988
|10,056
|11,550
Other real estate owned
|-
|1,983
|2,318
|2,205
|2,236
Total non-performing assets
|$
|12,188
|$
|16,391
|$
|16,306
|$
|12,261
|$
|13,786
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
|0.48
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.44
|%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
|0.33
|0.42
|0.43
|0.33
|0.38
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
|$
|17,907
|$
|16,509
|$
|15,297
|$
|15,353
|$
|15,353
Charged-off loans
|(297
|)
|(439
|)
|(220
|)
|(1,211
|)
|(603
|)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
|112
|37
|78
|44
|65
Net loans charged-off
|(185
|)
|(402
|)
|(142
|)
|(1,167
|)
|(538
|)
Provision for loan losses
|1,360
|1,800
|1,354
|1,111
|538
Balance at end of period
|$
|19,082
|$
|17,907
|$
|16,509
|$
|15,297
|$
|15,353
Allowance for loan losses/total loans
|0.74
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans
|157
|124
|118
|152
|133
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
Commercial real estate
|$
|63
|$
|(252
|)
|$
|71
|$
|(846
|)
|$
|(92
|)
Commercial installment
|(228
|)
|(10
|)
|(155
|)
|(170
|)
|(331
|)
Residential real estate
|(21
|)
|1
|(20
|)
|(1
|)
|(16
|)
Consumer installment
|1
|(141
|)
|(38
|)
|(150
|)
|(99
|)
Total, net
|$
|(185
|)
|$
|(402
|)
|$
|(142
|)
|$
|(1,167
|)
|$
|(538
|)
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
|0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.08
|%
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
|0.07
|0.08
|0.10
|0.18
|0.03
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS
30-89 Days delinquent
|0.58
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.74
|%
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
|-
|0.08
|0.04
|0.08
|0.01
Total accruing delinquent loans
|0.58
|0.24
|0.32
|0.92
|0.75
Non-accruing loans
|0.48
|0.53
|0.51
|0.38
|0.44
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
|1.06
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.19
|%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Net income
|$
|8,640
|$
|8,402
|$
|8,481
|$
|7,721
|$
|4,207
(Gain) on sale of securities, net
|(3,959
|)
|-
|(1,351
|)
|(135
|)
|(80
|)
(Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net
|(122
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|92
|(3
|)
(Gain) loss on other real estate owned
|(11
|)
|335
|-
|31
|20
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|1,351
|-
|1,096
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|4,849
|691
|158
|103
|4,998
Income tax expense (1)
|(179
|)
|(245
|)
|(37
|)
|(22
|)
|(1,440
|)
Core earnings (2)
(A)
|$
|9,218
|$
|9,183
|$
|8,600
|$
|7,790
|$
|8,798
Net interest income
(B)
|$
|25,362
|$
|24,665
|$
|24,590
|$
|24,563
|$
|24,104
Non-interest income
|14,723
|10,102
|9,710
|8,421
|7,806
Total Revenue
|40,085
|34,767
|34,300
|32,984
|31,910
(Gain) on sale of securities, net
|(3,959
|)
|-
|(1,351
|)
|(135
|)
|(80
|)
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
|$
|36,126
|$
|34,767
|$
|32,949
|$
|32,849
|$
|31,830
Total non-interest expense
|27,816
|22,419
|22,266
|22,359
|26,803
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, net
|122
|-
|2
|(92
|)
|3
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned
|11
|(335
|)
|-
|(31
|)
|(20
|)
Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|(1,351
|)
|-
|(1,096
|)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
|(4,849
|)
|(691
|)
|(158
|)
|(103
|)
|(4,998
|)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
|$
|23,100
|$
|21,393
|$
|20,759
|$
|22,133
|$
|20,692
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
|$
|3,388
|$
|3,444
|$
|3,438
|$
|3,320
|$
|3,323
Average paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
(R)
|91
|132
|105
|-
|-
Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans
(S)
|3,297
|3,312
|3,333
|3,320
|3,323
Average assets
(F)
|3,756
|3,814
|3,807
|3,662
|3,655
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
|410
|407
|406
|406
|396
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
|282
|279
|278
|278
|281
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
|284
|277
|277
|276
|269
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
|3,598
|3,732
|3,653
|3,549
|3,542
(in thousands)
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
|14,916
|14,929
|15,214
|15,587
|15,558
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
|14,952
|15,103
|15,441
|15,593
|15,602
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
|19.05
|18.56
|18.18
|17.70
|17.30
Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4)
(M)
|10,023
|11,681
|11,412
|9,560
|5,549
Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4)
(I+M)/K
|18.38
|17.78
|17.43
|17.09
|16.94
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
|7.90
|7.42
|7.57
|7.77
|7.60
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
|At or for the Quarters Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
(in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
Performance ratios (5)
GAAP return on assets
|0.92
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.46
|%
Core return on assets (2)
|(A/F)
|0.98
|0.96
|0.91
|0.86
|0.96
GAAP return on equity
|8.39
|8.22
|8.40
|7.64
|4.21
Core return on equity (2)
|(A/G)
|8.95
|8.98
|8.52
|7.71
|8.81
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
|(A+Q)/H
|13.27
|13.36
|12.72
|11.54
|12.66
Efficiency ratio (2) (6)
|(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
|61.98
|59.47
|60.67
|64.82
|62.56
Net interest margin
|(B+P)/E
|3.02
|2.90
|2.93
|3.04
|2.94
Core net interest margin (2) (7)
|(B+P-T)/S
|2.79
|2.89
|2.92
|3.04
|2.94
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
|(N)
|$
|542
|$
|570
|$
|646
|$
|719
|$
|674
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
|(O)
|117
|121
|120
|119
|119
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
|(P)
|396
|416
|490
|551
|516
Intangible amortization
|(Q)
|256
|256
|256
|256
|240
Interest and fees on PPP loans
|(T)
|2,648
|1,052
|869
|-
|-
- Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.87% for the first three quarters of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP financial measure.
- Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
- Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.
- All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
- Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
- Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
