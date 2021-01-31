Palfinger: Palfinger, a leading international manufacturer of innovative lifting solutions, is currently the target of an ongoing global cyber attack. IT infrastructure is disrupted at the moment (including sending and receiving emails, ERP systems). A large proportion of the group's worldwide locations are affected. It is not possible to estimate the precise extent and duration of the attack or its consequences at this time. "Work is being carried out intensively on a solution", the company stated.Palfinger: weekly performance: -5.02% Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, and Instituto Butantan, producer of immunobiologic products, today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the development, manufacturing and marketing of Valneva's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...