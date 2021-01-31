Strabag: Strabag Property and Facility Services GmbH Austria (short: Strabag PFS Austria), a subsidiary of construction group Strabag, has received an expansion of the existing contract from Raiffeisen Holding NÖ-Wien. Strabag PFS Austria will take over all infrastructural facility services for four office properties of the Raiffeisen headquarters, the data center and a total of 23 bank branches in Vienna. A total of around 73,000 m2 net space is managed. In addition to the technical facility management services that have already been agreed, the service portfolio now also includes maintenance, cleaning, window and facade cleaning, cleaning of external surfaces and special cleaning.Strabag: weekly performance: -2.74% S Immo: The stock exchange listed S Immo AG issues the ...

