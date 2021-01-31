Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order - in cooperation with Dieffenbacher - to supply a complete MDF plant, including a chip washing and pressurized refining system, to Nile Wood S.A.E, a subsidiary of Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH), for their greenfield site in Sadat City, Egypt. Start-up of the new equipment is scheduled before the end of 2021.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.67% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (27/01/2021)

