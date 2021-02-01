Anzeige
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
01-Feb-2021 / 16:03 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                      Lord Rothermere 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chairman 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under 
                                       the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The 
b)            Nature of the            number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price 
              transaction              for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69.  The Award was in the form 
                                       of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued 
                                       service until vesting. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00         10,800 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                      Paul Zwillenberg 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Executive Officer 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under 
                                       the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The 
b)            Nature of the            number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price 
              transaction              for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69.  The Award was in the form 
                                       of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued 
                                       service until vesting. 
 
                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00          9,171 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                      Timothy Collier 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Financial Officer 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under 
                                       the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The 
b)            Nature of the            number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price 
              transaction              for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69.  The Award was in the form 
                                       of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued 
                                       service until vesting. 
 
                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00          5,833 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                      Kevin Beatty 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the       A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
              financial instrument, 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under 
                                       the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The 
b)            Nature of the            number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price 
              transaction              for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69.  The Award was in the form 
                                       of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued 
                                       service until vesting. 
 
                                       Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.00         11,222 shares

Aggregated

information 

-             Aggregated 
d)                       volume      Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92676 
EQS News ID:    1164943 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
