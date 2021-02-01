Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Feb-2021 / 16:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The b) Nature of the number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price transaction for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued service until vesting. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.00 10,800 shares

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The b) Nature of the number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price transaction for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued service until vesting. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.00 9,171 shares

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The b) Nature of the number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price transaction for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued service until vesting. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.00 5,833 shares

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code Cessation of forfeiture period in respect of shares granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The b) Nature of the number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price transaction for the 3 days 6 April to 8 April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of forfeitable A Ordinary Non-Voting shares that were subject to continued service until vesting. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.00 11,222 shares

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

