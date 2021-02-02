Anzeige
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q4 and 12M 2020

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q4 and 12M 2020 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group financial results for Q4 and 12M 2020 
02-Feb-2021 / 07:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL   PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), 
RESULTS for q4 and 12M     one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for 
2020                       Q4 and 12M 2020. 
 
2 february 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia

MMK GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 2020 

USD mln 
                                Q4 2020 Q3 2020 %          12M 2020 12M 2019 % 
 
Revenue                         1,852   1,565   18.3%      6,395    7,566    - 15.5% 
EBITDA                          474     350     35.4%      1,492    1,797    - 17.0% 
EBITDA margin, %                25.6%   22.4%   3.2 p.p.   23.3%    23.8%    - 0.5 p.p. 
Profit for the period           313     102     206.9%     604      856      - 29.4% 
Free cash flow1                 125     335     - 62.9%    557      883      - 36.9% 
Net debt                        - 88    - 34    -          - 88     - 235    - 
Net debt/EBITDA                 - 0.06x - 0.03x -          - 0.06x  - 0.13x  - 
Net working capital             745     672     10.9%      745      953      - 21.8% 
L3M Net working capital/revenue 10.1%   10.7%   - 0.6 p.p. 10.1%    13.8%    - 3.7 p.p.

1 - Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX). 

- MMK Group's revenue increased by 18.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to USD 1,852 mln, which reflects a 
                  growth in sales volumes and a rise in steel prices in Russia and globally. 
 
KEY FINANCIAL   - EBITDA for Q4 2020 grew to USD 474 mln, up 35.4% q-o-q, driven by higher margins resulting from 
INDICATORS        stronger sales and steel prices trending upwards in key sales markets. EBITDA margin increased by 3.2 
                   p.p. to 25.6%. 
FOR Q4 2020 
 
VS Q3 2020 
                - Net profit more than tripled q-o-q to USD 313 mln, mainly due to higher margins and foreign exchange 
                  gains. 
 
                - FCF for the quarter amounted to USD 125 mln, down 62.9% q-o-q, due to higher CAPEX and the seasonal 
                  build-up of raw materials amid growing purchase prices. 
 
                - MMK Group's revenue declined by 15.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD 6,395 mln due to worsening market 
                  conditions and the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500. 
 
KEY FINANCIAL   - EBITDA decreased by 17.0% y-o-y to USD 1,492 mln due to the impact of the pandemic on business 
INDICATORS        activity and global steel prices. EBITDA margin was down by 0.5 p.p. to 23.3%. 
FOR 12M 2020 
VS 12M 2019     - Net profit declined by 29.4% y-o-y to USD 604 mln, mainly due to worsening market conditions amid the 
                  global pandemic. 
 
 
                - FCF amounted to USD 557 mln, down 36.9% y-o-y, reflecting the worsening global macroeconomic 
                  environment.

COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO 

Dear shareholders and colleagues, 
CEO 
                In 2020, the Russian and global economies were hit by the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and 
PAVEL         « falling oil prices, with the biggest blow to the Russian economy coming in the second quarter. 
SHILYAEV        Nevertheless, as early as in June, when lockdown restrictions were partially lifted and support 
                measures were increased, the trends in GDP and real household income started to reverse. Despite the 
                new wave of the pandemic in the second half of the year, the Russian economy embarked on a path to 
                recovery, which had a positive impact on our fourth quarter performance. 
The launch of a large-scale vaccination programme throughout the country in Q1 2021 has provided the necessary impetus 
to further stabilise the epidemiological situation. The COVID-19 response centre that I am heading up continues to 
operate across MMK. Protecting the health of the Group's workers and employees while ensuring the continuity of all 
business processes remains our top priority. 
In the fourth quarter, the traditional impact of seasonal factors on demand for metal products in the Russian market 
was almost completely offset by predominantly milder weather, as well as the continuing tailwind from the pent-up 
demand built up during the second quarter. While in November and December our stocks of premium products traditionally 
increase, ready to be sold typically at the beginning of the following year, the reporting quarter saw a trend reversal 
due to the continuing recovery in demand from the automotive industry and a strong pipeline of orders from the 
construction industry. Sales volumes and sales mix in the fourth quarter were also given a serious boost after 
Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 ramped up to its design capacity. As a result, domestic sales in the fourth quarter (Russia and 
CIS) amounted to 76%, while the share of premium products in total sales was 44%. In absolute terms, our sales of 
premium products stayed flat quarter-on-quarter, aligned with our strategic priorities. 
In the fourth quarter, we continued realization of the project on a new coke-oven battery construction. In accordance 
with the project schedule, a number of winter-specific preparatory operations were completed during the quarter. We 
expect total CAPEX to reach about USD 1 bn in 2021, with the construction period for some parts of the facility 
postponing from 2020. 
 
Financial stability remains a key focus for the Company. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 
-0.06x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of the fourth quarter. The Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 2.6 bn) 
provides it with a strong cushion to successfully meet its strategic commitments. 
                MMK consistently generates sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to our dividend policy. 
                Reliable dividend payouts are a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all 
                shareholders of the Company. Considering the Q4 2020 results, coupled with our confidence in our 
                financial outlook amid the further economic recovery both in Russia and globally, the Board of 
                Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 0.945 per ordinary share (114% 
                of FCF) for Q4 2020, in line with the Company's strategic commitment to maximise TSR. 
                »

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

USD mln                  Q4 2020 Q3 2020 %        12M 2020 12M 2019 % 
 
Revenue                  1,734   1,456   19.1%    5,972    7,226    - 17.4% 
EBITDA                   447     336     33.0%    1,440    1,744    - 17.4% 
EBITDA margin, %         25.8%   23.1%   2.7 p.p. 24.1%    24.1%    0.0 p.p. 
Cash cost of slab, USD/t 285     263     8.4%     269      305      - 11.8% 
+ 19.1% Q-o-Q 
REVENUE       The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q4 2020 totalled USD 1,734 mln, up 19.1% q-o-q driven by sales 
              growth due to strong global demand for steel amid a more favourable pricing environment in key sales 
              markets. The y-o-y decline in revenue by 17.4% to USD 5,972 mln was driven by a significant downturn in 
              market conditions as a result of the pandemic's spread in Russia and globally. 
 
              The segment's EBITDA for Q4 2020 amounted to USD 447 mln, up 33.0% q-o-q, as a result of growing sales 
              and sales margins. EBITDA declined by 17.4% y-o-y to USD 1,440 mln, reflecting the pandemic's negative 
+ 33.0% Q-o-Q impact on business activity and global steel prices. 
EBITDA        The Group's Q4 2020 profitability saw a positive boost to the sum of USD 23 mln for the quarter from the 
              operational efficiency and cost optimisation programmes under our updated strategic initiatives. The 
              annual effect of the programmes amounted to USD 83 mln. 
              The slab cash cost in Q4 2020 amounted to USD 285 per tonne, up 8.4% q-o-q, driven mainly by growing iron 
              ore and scrap prices and the higher share of pellets and scrap in the steelmaking charge. The slab cash 
+ 8.4% Q-o-Q  cost declined 11.8% y-o-y to USD 269 per tonne, primarily reflecting the impact of the rouble 
              depreciation and decline in prices for coal concentrate. 
SLAB CASH 
COST

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

USD mln           Q4 2020 Q3 2020 %        12M 2020 12M 2019 % 
 
Revenue           165     137     20.4%    518      520      - 0.4% 
EBITDA            21      11      90.9%    34       - 12     - 
EBITDA margin, %  12.7%   8.0%    4.7 p.p. 6.6%     - 2.3%   8.9 p.p. 
+ 20.4% Q-o-Q 
REVENUE       The Turkish steel segment's revenue for Q4 2020 increased by 20.4% q-o-q to USD 165 mln, reflecting 
              stronger demand from Turkish and European consumers amid a rise in global steel prices. Revenue for 12M 
              2020 totalled USD 518 mln, slightly down y-o-y. 
              The favourable environment in the market and the growing exports of galvanised steel almost doubled the 
              segment's EBITDA to USD 21 mln in Q4 2020. Year-on-year, the Turkish steel segment's EBITDA grew to USD 
              34 mln due to sales growth as the strategy to diversify and boost sales margins was successfully 
              implemented.

February 02, 2021 01:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
