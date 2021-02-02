Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Purus (HPUR): Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter 2020 results

Hexagon Purus' fourth quarter and preliminary annual 2020 results will be released on 16 February 2021, 07:00 CET.



A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagonpurus.com after the presentation.



For more information:



Salman Alam, Vice President, Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Purus



Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

For more information, please visit www.hexagonpurus.com.