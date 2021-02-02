Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2021) - Inflection Resources (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (OTCQB: AUCUF), a technically driven gold and copper-gold focused exploration company, has provided a drilling update on its projects in Northern New South Wales, Australia. The company, with 3 principal exploration initiatives in Australia, the Northern NSW Projects and Artificial Intelligence Projects in New South Wales and the Carron Gold Project in northern Queensland, is systematically drill testing its large portfolio of projects in New South Wales and Queensland.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Inflection" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_t5mwz151/Inflection-Resources-provides-drilling-update-on-its-projects-in-Northern-New-South-Wales-Australia

Eight additional holes have been completed on the Trangie, Melmiland and Branglebar targets totalling 1,923 metres. A total of 37 holes comprising of 7,698 metres have now been completed in Northern New South Wales, testing twelve targets.

Nine of these targets are porphyry targets, two are intrusion-associated targets and one a mesothermal vein target. The company reported that 7 of the priority targets have returned significant alteration and minor copper mineralisation which warrant follow up drilling. Twelve of the Northern New South Wales targets remain to be tested by first pass drilling.

Five drill holes were completed over the Trangie target to follow up on the highly encouraging alteration intercepted in drill hole TRNDH002 which suggested proximity to a possible porphyry center. TRNDH002 also intersected a 3-metre zone of sericite-pyrite-albite with greater than 5% pyrite. Drill hole TRNDH007, a 650 meter northerly step out from TRNDH002, exhibited strong and pervasive, multistage epidote and biotite alteration. It also returned elevated copper values over broad intervals from 186 to 273 meters including 4.2 meters grading 0.10% copper, from 192.0 meters, 35.5 meters grading 0.06% copper from 202.5 meters, including 2 meters grading 0.66% copper, from 226 meters and 2 meters grading 0.30% copper from 261 metes. The company interprets this as low-grade mineralization, adjacent to a possible porphyry center.

Alistair Waddell, President and CEO, stated: "The strong alteration and chalcopyrite encountered on the Trangie target in drill hole TRNDH007 is highly encouraging and gives us further confidence in our exploration strategy of vectoring towards potential porphyry centres. The next phase of drilling will be very exciting as we follow up on the principal targets already defined as well as continue our first-pass program on the remaining targets yet to be drilled."

Further follow-up drill holes TRNDH006, 008, 009 and 010 were drilled the vicinity of TRNDH002 with four holes spaced approximately 500 meters from the hole and a fifth drilled to test a magnetic low anomaly further to the northeast. All holes, except for TRNDH009, intersected various alteration assemblages considered indicative of a potential hydrothermal system.

Drill holes TRNDH006, 008 and 010 all intersected pervasive multi-stage epidote alteration with an interpreted late chlorite overprint. One hole totalling 284.50 meters was completed on the Melmiland target interpreted to be a complex, zoned, intrusion-centred system approximately 5 x 2.5 square kilometers. The hole was positioned to test the margin of an annular lower susceptibility zone within the inferred intrusive complex.

Hole MELDH001 intersected altered dioritic intrusive below the unconformable cover sequence at 234.00 meters. The rock has biotite-magnetite with hematite alteration of variable intensity throughout the hole.

Minor chalcopyrite occurs as disseminations throughout the hole until 268.3 meters and native copper occasionally occurs along fractures in the core.

Two holes totalling 251 and 169 meters were drilled into the Branglebar target, with both holes intercepting unaltered diorite. No further work is planned on this target.

First-pass and step-out drilling will continue to focus on the portfolio of targets which extend over approximately 200 kilometers. Further updates will be provided as additional drill holes are completed.

The company's shares, which began trading on the CSE on July 21, 2020, are currently trading at $0.38.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.InflectionResources.com, contact Brennan Zerb, Investor Relations Manager, at 778-867-5016 or by email at BZerb@InflectionResources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73429