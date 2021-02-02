Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.02.2021
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2021 | 19:32
CORRECTION: South Carolina Department of Corrections Identifies Largest Federal Racketeering Conspiracy in State History with Help from GTL Investigative Tools

GTL Data IQ and call recording technology among tools used to identify a drug empire run with contraband cell phones inside correctional facilities

Correction to original release includes removal of quote

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that its investigative and intelligence tools played a part in South Carolina Department of Corrections' (SCDC's) multi-year investigation into the state's largest federal racketeering conspiracy.

Spanning three years and involving more than a dozen state, local, and federal agencies, including SCDC, the FBI, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and multiple sheriffs departments, the investigation concluded with 147 charges filed against 40 individuals and the seizure of 130 firearms and 40 kilograms of methamphetamine. As part of the indictment, 17 individuals face charges of conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Using contraband cell phones and other means, individuals allegedly ran a drug empire from inside correctional facilities in South Carolina, coordinating crimes that ranged from murder and kidnapping to drug trafficking and arson.

One of the tools used by SCDC was GTL Data IQ-a powerful analytical tool that can mine any type of data in an efficient, effective, and accurate way. By consolidating information, it helps investigators visually analyze immense amounts of data and uncover connections between incarcerated individuals and people on the outside that might be aiding them in the commission of a crime.

"Investigations of this nature are complex and require reliable and effective tools for investigative staff to utilize," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "Our hats go off to the SCDC investigators and intelligence staff for their knowledge and expertise in putting together such a complex case. We are simply thrilled to provide some of the invaluable tools for their proverbial toolbelt that help make correctional facilities and communities safer."

About Us

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to the populations they serve. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and provides solutions in support of 1.6 million inmates across the globe. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact:

Randy Brown
Work: 703-215-5383
media@gtl.net

SOURCE: GTL



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627395/CORRECTION-South-Carolina-Department-of-Corrections-Identifies-Largest-Federal-Racketeering-Conspiracy-in-State-History-with-Help-from-GTL-Investigative-Tools

