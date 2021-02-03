Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC: ENDGF) has reported assay results from the first three drill holes completed in December at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_jbn2rcfz/Endurance-Gold-reports-High-Grade-Gold-Drill-Intersections-at-the-Reliance-Gold-Property-in-BC

These 3 reverse circulation drill holes are from the Eagle Zone with the drill intersections estimated to be approximate true widths. Two of the drill holes collared in the better grade mineralization with the third hole intersecting the mineralized shear at a shallow down-hole depth. The significant assay results from these 3 holes include 6.1 metres of 10.5 g/t gold from surface and 12.2 metres of 9.7 g/t gold also from surface and 13.7 metres of 6.2 g/t gold starting at just 7.6 metres below surface. Assay results for these remaining 13 holes are expected to be received and reported over the next 2 months.

Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, stated: "These exciting drill results demonstrate the potential for the Reliance Property to host a high-grade structurally hosted gold deposit within a productive gold camp. The widths of the higher-grade mineralized zones at the Eagle discovery, the historic multiple high-grade drill intercepts at the Imperial Zone, and the 1.2 km long robust surface geochemical anomaly associated with an intense alteration signature, highlight the excellent exploration potential of the Royal Shear zone. We look forward to expanding on these results with further drilling along the Royal Shear."

The Eagle Zone mineralization is interpreted to be hosted within a low-angle shear structure striking northwest and dipping southwest at approximately 35 degrees. The RC drill program has shown that the dip of the mineralized shear host is shallower than previously modelled. As a result, the Eagle Zone drill holes intersected mineralization at the collar or shallow depth. The Eagle Zone remains open to expansion downdip to the southwest, and along strike to the southeast.

As reported last month, pXRF analysis identified significant intervals of enriched arsenic and antimony in 14 of the 16 drill holes completed. The high-grade intersections in these three reported holes together with elevated pXRF arsenic results provide reason to expect that a further 11 holes will report additional gold-bearing intervals at the Eagle, Eagle South, Imperial, and Imperial North zones.

The company is preparing updates on the 2020 biogeochemical survey and other geological studies and is continuing with preparation and completion of technical reports for the 2020 program. In anticipation of additional encouraging results from the 2020 drilling, management has initiated planning for the 2021 exploration program which will include further drilling on the property.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 877-624-2237 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73541