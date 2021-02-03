Regulatory News:

La Française de l'Énergie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a producer of energy with a negative carbon footprint, announces the improvement of its Gaïa rating which assesses ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performances, and now ranks first among companies under 150 million in turnover, operating in the energy sector.

Gaïa Rating is the leading ESG rating agency for French mid-size listed companies. The rating of companies is carried out on more than 150 extra-financial criteria related to the environment, social and governance.

LFDE keeps improving its ESG performance

La Française de l'Energie has reached an overall rating of 62/100 and ranks 1 among companies under €150 million in turnover, operating in the energy sector. LFDE also outperforms the average rating of the "conventional and renewable energies" category as well as the Gaïa panel made of 230 companies.

La Française de l'Énergie stands out for the significant improvement in its governance with a score of 92/100 as well as the quality of its Social Policy (86/100), its Environmental Policy and its impact on the Green House Gas (63/100), and its relationships with suppliers (83/100).

For the 4th year in a row, the Company has recorded an improvement in its Gaia rating. This confirms the fulfilment of La Française de l'Energie's commitments on key subject matters such as the safety of its teams, its operations and its actions against climate change.

Julien Moulin, President of La Française de l'Énergie, declares: "ESG matters are the core of La Française de l'Energie's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of the territories where we operate and to promote local development. La Francaise de l'Energie is the only French energy company with a negative carbon footprint. We are therefore very proud that the Gaia ESG rating awarded by EthiFinance confirms our footprint and our position as a leader of sustainable development

About La Française de l'Énergie

La Française de l'Energie is an SME with a negative carbon footprint, specializing setting up decentralized energy production sites. La Française de l'Energie supplies gas, green electricity and heat to regional players, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. La Française de l'Énergie has strong development potential and aims to become a benchmark independent player in the energy sector in Europe. The company benefits from the innovative company label awarded by Bpifrance.

