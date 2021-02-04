B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

Ramat Gan, 4 February 2021

Following the company's notification of 5 January 2021, the company hereby provides notice that it has notified the FCA that its board of directors is examining a proposed merger of the company, pursuant to which the current controlling shareholders of the company will purchase the remaining shares of the company held by the public. In light of the foregoing, the company will request from the FCA an extension of up to 90 days before the FCA takes any action to suspend or de-list the company shares from trading on the London Stock Exchange

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board