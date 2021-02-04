Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company plans to publish tomorrow, Friday, February 5th, 2021, a multimedia presentation detailing its democratized electric vehicle ecosystem collaboration strategy.

ALYI has kick-started its ecosystem with the introduction of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle with North American and African Continent editions scheduled to rollout this year.

Tomorrow, ALYI will unveil the company's overarching strategy for its global, long-term, democratized electric vehicle ecosystem designed to continuously introduce new electric vehicles, supporting technology, and the infrastructure components necessary to support electric vehicle transportation on land, sea and in the air.



Alternet Systems, Inc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1184/73670_152edf5574cdb895_001full.jpg

Alternet Systems

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73670