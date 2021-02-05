DJ UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3

PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 Moscow, 5 February 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, following an earlier announcement on the claim filed with the Arbitrazh Court of the Krasnoyarsk region (the "Court") by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources ("Rosprirodnadzor") against JSC Norilsk-Taymyr Energy Company (NTEC), a subsidiary of the Company, seeking compensation of damages caused to the environment as a result of the diesel fuel spill accident on 29 May 2020 at Heat and Power Plant - 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city of Norilsk, notes that at today's final hearing the Court announced that it decided to award damages claimed by Rosprirodnadzor in the amount of RUB 146.2 bn (approximately USD 1.9 bn). In accordance with Russian law, the judgment will come into force one month after the date of the full judgment unless it is appealed. Nornickel will carefully evaluate the decision of the Court following receipt of the full text of the judgment. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

