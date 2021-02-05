Anzeige
Freitag, 05.02.2021
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 
Tradegate
05.02.21
13:38 Uhr
28,000 Euro
-0,600
-2,10 %
05.02.2021 | 12:19
UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3

DJ UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 
05-Feb-2021 / 13:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
UPDATE ON ROSPRIRODNADZOR'S CLAIM IN RELATION TO 
DIESEL SPILL ACCIDENT AT NORNICKEL'S HEAT AND POWER PLANT - 3 
Moscow, 5 February 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper, following an earlier announcement on the claim filed with the Arbitrazh Court of the 
Krasnoyarsk region (the "Court") by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources 
("Rosprirodnadzor") against JSC Norilsk-Taymyr Energy Company (NTEC), a subsidiary of the Company, seeking compensation 
of damages caused to the environment as a result of the diesel fuel spill accident on 29 May 2020 at Heat and Power 
Plant - 3 (HPP-3) in the Kayerkan neighborhood of the city of Norilsk, notes that at today's final hearing the Court 
announced that it decided to award damages claimed by Rosprirodnadzor in the amount of RUB 146.2 bn (approximately USD 
1.9 bn). 
In accordance with Russian law, the judgment will come into force one month after the date of the full judgment unless 
it is appealed. Nornickel will carefully evaluate the decision of the Court following receipt of the full text of the 
judgment. 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  93046 
EQS News ID:   1166234 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
