Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2021) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released additional results from its 2020 exploration program at its Gold Drop property. The Gold Drop Property is located 3 kilometres north of Greenwood, in the Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia, one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada.

A total of 3,865 metres was drilled in 37 holes. This included one hole of 786 metres to test a deep geophysical porphyry target, 19 holes totaling 1,894 metres to test the C.O.D. vein structure, and 17 holes totalling 1,185 metres to test the Perky vein.

Assay results were received for drill holes 8 to 10 on the C.O.D. vein and 2 surface rock chip samples from the Gold Drop property. Highlights include 4.23 metres grading 8.75 grams per tonne, including 1.18 metres grading 27.7 grams per tonne gold, and 0.59 metres grading 11.95 grams per tonne gold.

Holes COD20-09 and 10 were drilled to test the northern limit of an area of high-grade mineralization that was discovered in 2018 and drilled in 2018 and 2019. The significant results for these holes indicate that the mineralized zone extends a few meters further north than previously defined. Hole 8 was drilled slightly deeper and intersected only clay altered granodiorite with no significant gold values, possibly indicating the mineralized zone terminates within a faulted zone at depth.

The highlight from the surface rock chip samples is a 15.2 gram per tonne gold plus 99.9 gram per tonne silver assay from a grab sample of quartz uncovered during the trenching on the Lively vein, which appears unlike the Lively vein as it is larger and higher grade. Further investigation is warranted to determine if this quartz boulder possibly originated from a different vein located nearby.

Analytical results are pending for the remaining holes drilled on the C.O.D. structure and several holes drilled on the Perky vein, a new discovery vein where high-grade assay results were obtained from surface trenching.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Barry Brown, CEO, at 604-488-3900 or email office@ggxgold.com. For Investor Relations email at ir@ggxgold.com.

