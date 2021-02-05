Hydrofera, LLC: Hydrofera, Aroa Biosurgery to Discontinue Appulse Sales Sharing Agreement

MANCHESTER, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2021 / Hydrofera, LLC, manufacturer of antimicrobial wound dressings, and Aroa Biosurgery, a soft tissue regeneration company, have mutually agreed to discontinue their shared sales force, Appulse Medical.

Both companies have benefitted from the arrangement and, with their development of new products and rapid growth, determined that the time had come to move in a different direction. Aroa Biosurgery will focus its efforts on hospitals, while Hydrofera, LLC, will serve all channels of healthcare, from hospitals to home care.

With the change, both companies will start their own sales forces, beginning March 1, 2021. The majority of the Appulse Medical sales team will be retained by the two companies, as they seek to increase the size of their forces and focus on their own specific brands.

Hydrofera, LLC, was recently named a "Top 10 Wound Care Solution Provider" for 2020 by MedTech Outlook, and has a universal line of non-cytotoxic wound dressings which can address all stages of the wound healing cycle. Its products are currently used in hospitals, wound clinics, long term care facilities and home care. In a Canadian study of over 30,000 wound care patients, Hydrofera Blue dressings showed a dramatic reduction in healing times and cost of care for patients.

"The Appulse Medical experience produced results for both companies to the point where its success will become the platform for continued innovation and growth," said Tom Drury, CEO of Hydrofera, LLC. "This is an emotional and amicable parting of the ways for both companies and, as we enter our new chapter, we wish Aroa Biosurgery much success on their path, as well."

The companies expect a seamless transition for their customers, as all order processing, distribution and customer service procedures will remain the same.

About Hydrofera, LLC

Hydrofera, LLC, is the developer of Hydrofera Blue antibacterial wound dressings, an advanced line of wound care products designed to shorten healing times, lower treatment costs and deliver better patient outcomes. The company maintains agreements with every large national medical/surgical distributor and buying group in the US and Canadian healthcare markets. Hydrofera, LLC, was named a "Top 10 Wound Care Solution Provider" for 2020 by MedTech Outlook. All Hydrofera, LLC, products are manufactured in the USA. The company's website is located at https://hydrofera.com

