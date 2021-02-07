UBM: UBM Development announced that it acquired headquarters of luxury sports fashion manufacturer Willy Bogner in Munich for Euro 55 mn. The company is planning the development of a further large-scale project on a 12,000-square metre site in the up-and-coming eastern area of Munich. The project represents a continuation of this international real estate developer's strategic positioning in the residential sector of Europe's top cities. "This acquisition hits the bull's eye of our strategy", explains Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. The address St.-Veit-Straße 4 has been the company headquarters of the luxury sports fashion manufacturer Willy Bogner GmbH & Co. KGaA since the 1950s. The company has committed itself to a comprehensive ...

