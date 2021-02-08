Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
08.02.21
11:29 Uhr
7,099 Euro
+0,075
+1,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2021 | 12:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (Record Id 161933)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea
Bank Abp with effect from 2021-02-09. Last day of trading is set to 2026-01-26.
The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838925
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.