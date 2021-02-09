Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nimbus to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, February 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nimbus AB's shares (short name BOAT) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Nimbus is the 6th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Nimbus was originally founded in 1968 when production of leisure powerboats under the brand Nimbus started. Since then, several brands have been added to the portfolio of what today is the Nimbus Group. Nimbus Group today comprises the brands Alukin, Aquador, Bella, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Nimbus Group is today a leading boat manufacturer in the European market and has since 2017 started to expand in the American market. Nimbus Group's business model is to, through its different brands, offer a broad range of high-quality powerboats were each brand has its distinct target group. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. "We are happy and proud to have taken the step to be listed at Nasdaq First North today," said Jan-Erik Lindström, CEO of Nimbus. "The strong interest from investors has been overwhelming and promising for our future on the stock market as well as for our brands. We welcome all new shareholders and are grateful for their support on our journey of growth." "We welcome Nimbus to the Nasdaq family as they list on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a clear vison, Nimbus have been able to conduct a successful listing process. We look forward to follow their growth journey." Nimbus has appointed Erik Penser Bank as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com