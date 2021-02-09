Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to receive a blockchain contract from Rainbow Soft, worth CDN $100,000 (the "PO") to provide blockchain proof of concept ("POC") framework for Business Intelligence and Basic Function on the Company's cloud based BlockBed modular platform.

The Company will provide the following as part of the PO:

Business Intelligence

Reporting

Big-scaled Deployment & BI

Collaborative Analysis

Basic Function

System Logging, Log component, Ingestion & Analysis, and Data management

Data Extraction Framework. Direct-To-Store, Direct-To-Stream, Store-And-Forward, Schedule-based Flow, and Real time Flow

System Network View, Transaction Flow View, and Analytics View

Load, Fault, Delay, Utilization, and Spatial

Customizable Analytics Service/Reporting

BlockBed technology uses blockchain to ensure the safe, legal, and authenticated flow of information combined with Graph's database to scale business and increase control and enhance speed of a network based on Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") that can track orders, payments, accounts, production, analytics, and transaction flow.

"I'm excited to announce this purchase order. We will take careful measures to reinforce cost effectiveness and use our relationships to drive revenue with blockchain partners with significant tech companies in the future," stated Graph CEO Andrew Ryu.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company is a blockchain development company that provides high performance blockchain unified secured solutions that include graphic data analysis and consulting services, implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. This includes the medical industry, including the provision of solutions to provide secure and managed e-commerce blockchain enabled transactions on the companies BluStem Wellness Platform.

