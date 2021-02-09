Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) ("AirTest" or "The Company" ) President George Graham is pleased to advise that, "AirTest sales in January 2021 are up 10% over last year and 35% over the average of the previous 8 months. After averaging more than $300,000 sales in the first 4 months of 2020, volume fell off largely due to a few of our larger accounts cutting back on their production levels. This dropped our sales to an average of less than $180,000 per month for the last 8 months of 2020. However, we still supply these larger accounts and they have been able to increase their production which enabled us to get up to $264,000 sales in January."



Our core business appears to be getting back to earlier levels, however there are some other factors which the Company feels will produce much larger sales levels going forward. In March AirTest will be introducing an upgraded version of parking garage monitors that will enable the Company to offer a very competitive version of this product line that can be connected to any type of building control system sold in the North American market. This will be followed early in the second quarter by the launch of our new TR9700 WiFi CO2/Temp/RH/Pressure sensor which will fit a large portion of Heating, Cooling and Air Quality applications. With that new technology AirTest should be in position to rapidly increase air quality in school classrooms, retail stores and other commercial buildings, while at the same time maximizing energy efficiency in buildings that have variable occupancy.



It will be necessary to add to existing sales coverage to take advantage of the market opportunities in front of the Company at this time.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax: (604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73974