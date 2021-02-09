Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 938367 ISIN: FR0004156297 
Frankfurt
09.02.21
12:37 Uhr
31,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,28 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.02.2021 | 18:19
Linedata Services: 2020 Revenue

Linedata Services: 2020 Revenue 
09-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2020 Revenue: EUR161.0m 
 
                      2019  2020  Change 
ASSET MANAGEMENT^(*)  113.3 109.6 -3.2% 
LENDING & LEASING     56.3  51.4  -8.8% 
TOTAL LINEDATA        169.7 161.0 -5.1%

Rounded and unaudited figures (EUR m) ^(*)The "Other" segment, made up of insurance and retirement savings, has been integrated into AM.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 9 February 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP) generated revenue of EUR161.0 million in 2020, down 5,1% compared with 2019 (-4.0% on a like-for-like basis).

As expected, activity picked up in Q4, generating revenue of EUR46.0 million, an increase of 2.6% (+6.6% on a like-for-like basis).

The recurring share of revenue in 2020 increased both as a percentage (79% in 2020 vs. 75% in 2019) and in absolute value (+EUR0.8 million). This growth confirms the sustainability of Linedata's business model, even in a difficult economic environment.

Order intake came in at EUR55.5 million, an increase of 7.8% compared with the previous period.

Performance analysis by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR28.4M, +2.8%; Q2: EUR27.0M, -7.3%; Q3: EUR25.6M, -5.0%; Q4: EUR28.7M, -3.3%) The Asset Management segment contracted by 3.2% in 2020.

Software sales came in at EUR92.7 million (-3.7%). The front office division benefited from initial migrations from the installed base onto the new AMP platform, with a significant increase in consulting revenue. In contrast, back office activity declined, due to a decrease in the number of customization projects by major clients.

Revenue from Services at EUR17.0 million was stable (-0.4%). Activity in Asia was negatively impacted in 2020 by both the instability in Hong Kong and the pandemic. Conversely, co-sourcing offers in the US in the middle office and risk management areas followed a very positive trend, with overall growth of nearly 5%.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR11.9M, -4.2%; Q2: EUR11.2M, -28.4%; Q3: EUR11.1M, -16.2%; Q4: EUR17.3M, +14.1%)

Revenue for the segment was down 8.8% compared with 2019. After three quarters negatively impacted by a wait-and-see market, activity rebounded sharply in Q4 (+14.1%) with the signing of numerous contracts. These were with both existing clients for migrations onto Linedata's new platforms and new clients, for Ekip^360 in North America and Loansquare in France.

Outlook Linedata will present its annual results to the financial community on February 18. The Group expects to see a slight increase in its operating profitability indicators in 2020. Next announcement: 2020 Annual Results: February 17, 2021, after close of trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels. Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 161 million in 2020 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com 

Linedata                                 Cap Value 
Finance Department         Financial communication 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39              Gilles Broquelet 
infofinances@linedata.com     +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
                                  info@capvalue.fr 
                                   www.capvalue.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2020 Revenue 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Linedata Services 
                 27 rue d'Orléans 
                 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
                 France 
Internet:        www.linedata.com 
ISIN:            FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:     1167033 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1167033 09-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
