Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Full year and fourth quarter 2020 results 10-Feb-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- "A strong mix in Brazil, tight cost control and higher volume in Europe yield the best Q4 since the 2017 peak" Luxembourg, February 10, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM and NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months and full year ending December 31, 2020. Highlights - Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.5x in 2020 compared to 1.7x in 2019 - Steel shipments of 1,677 thousand tonnes in 2020, 6.1% decrease compared to steel shipments of 1,786 thousand tonnes in 2019 - EBITDA of EUR 343 million in 2020, including a net exceptional gain2 of EUR 50 million, compared to an EBITDA of EUR 357 million in 2019, including an exceptional gain3 of EUR 17 million - EBITDA of EUR 159 million in Q4 2020, including a net exceptional gain2 of EUR 50 million, compared to EUR 65 million of EBITDA in Q3 2020 - Net income of EUR 175 million in 2020, compared to EUR 148 million in 2019 - Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.19 in 2020, compared to EUR 1.82 in 2019 - Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 303 million in 2020, compared to EUR 400 million in 2019 - Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 195 million in 2020, compared to EUR 281 million in 2019, including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake - Net financial debt of EUR 67 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to EUR 75 million as of December 31, 2019

Strategic initiatives

- Leadership Journey?(R)4 Phase 3:? The annualized gains reached EUR 43 million in Q4 2020. Aperam realized cumulative annualized gains of EUR 223 million at the end of 2020, compared to the target of EUR 200 million by the end of 2020 - Leadership Journey?(R) Phase 4: Target of EUR 150 million gains for the period 2021 - 2023 via a combination of cost, growth and mix improvement measures

Cash deployment

- In coherence to its Financial Policy, Aperam is announcing to maintain its base dividend at EUR 1.75 per share (subject to AGM approval).

Sustainability

- Sharper CO2 reduction targets: 2030 CO2 reduction target doubled to -30% vs 2015 - Internal CO2 price doubled to EUR60/t to reflect our ESG ambition6

Prospects

- Adj. EBITDA is expected at a slightly higher level versus the high Q4 2020 base - Net financial debt is expected at a comparable level Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "The combined benefits of a strong mix in Brazil, tight cost control and some economic improvement in Europe enabled us to achieve the best fourth quarter result since the 2017 peak despite still challenging market conditions. The positive effects of our cost reduction program - the Leadership Journey?(R) are clearly visible ten years after Aperam's spin-off. Aperam is now a more flexible, stronger and resilient company and will continue to embark on this journey. We are happy to have concluded Phase 3 successfully and above target. We commenced Phase 4 in January which is designed to defend Aperam's cost leadership in Europe but also transform the footprint for specialties, adding a meaningful growth component in high value products. While the coming months will remain challenging we are confident that our actions will aid in restoring a historical normal level."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q4 20 Q3 20 Q4 19 12M 20 12M 19 Sales 916 841 1,000 3,624 4,240 Operating income 118 33 59 199 207 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 101 24 29 175 148 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 1.26 0.30 0.36 2.19 1.82 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 1.26 0.30 0.36 2.19 1.82 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 88 55 140 195 281 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 67 111 75 67 75 Adj. EBITDA 109 65 85 293 340 Exceptional items 50 - 17 50 17 EBITDA 159 65 102 343 357 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 253 150 211 175 190 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 369 150 254 205 200 Steel shipments (000t) 431 432 402 1,677 1,786

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.4x in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.9x in the third quarter of 2020. For 2020 the lost time injury frequency rate was 1.5x after 1.7x in 2019.

Financial results analysis for full year period ending December 31, 2020

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 14.5%, at EUR 3,624 million compared to EUR 4,240 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, mainly due to lower shipments and lower prices. Steel shipments in 2020 decreased by 6.1% at 1,677 thousand tonnes compared to 1,786 thousand tonnes in 2019.

EBITDA reached EUR 343 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 (including net exceptional gains of EUR 50 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil for EUR 65 million, partly offset by social costs and restructuring charges related to asset optimization in Europe for EUR (15) million), compared to EUR 357 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil). Group Adjusted EBITDA declined by 14% as the COVID related lower demand also resulted in a very competitive pricing environment in Europe. Together with a negative inventory valuation, this outweighed the positive effect from the Leadership Journey(R)4, the Top Line strategy and the positive earnings development in Brazil.

Phase 3 of the Leadership Journey(R) - the Transformation Program - was concluded above plan with an additional annualized contribution of EUR 100 million to EBITDA in 2020.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment was EUR (144) million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Aperam had an operating income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of EUR 199 million compared to an operating income of EUR 207 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Financing costs including the FX and derivatives result for the year ended December 31, 2020 were positive at EUR 40 million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (11) million and exceptional interest income of EUR 66 million in Brazil for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.

Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was EUR (63) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 175 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash flows from operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 were positive at EUR 303 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 22 million. CAPEX for the year ended December 31, 2020 was EUR (109) million.

Free cash flow before dividend for the year 2020 amounted to EUR 195 million.

As of December 31, 2020, shareholders' equity was EUR 2,204 million and net financial debt was EUR 67 million (gross financial debt as of December 31, 2020 was EUR 425 million. Cash & cash equivalents were EUR 358 million).

Total cash returns to shareholders in 2020 amounted to EUR 139 million, consisting fully of dividends.

On June 30, 2020, Aperam strengthened its liquidity profile by closing an additional bank credit line for a total commitment of EUR 100 million valid until June 30, 2021. In the context of COVID-19 outbreak, this financing contract is guaranteed by the "Office du Ducroire Luxembourg".

On September 30, 2020, Aperam further strengthened its liquidity profile with the signature of a top-up financing contract where the EIB will make available to Aperam an amount of EUR 75 million, in addition to the outstanding loan of EUR 100 million, in relation to the financing of advanced stainless steel manufacturing technologies.

The Company had liquidity of EUR 833 million as of December 31, 2020, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 358 million and undrawn credit lines5 of EUR 475 million.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020

Sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 8.9% to EUR 916 million compared to EUR 841 million for the third quarter of 2020. Steel shipments remained stable at 431 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 432 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2020. Volumes in Europe picked up seasonally while they decreased seasonally in Brazil.

EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 159 million (including net exceptional gains of EUR 50 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil for EUR 65 million, partly offset by social costs and restructuring charges related to asset optimization in Europe for EUR (15) million) from EUR 65 million for the third quarter of 2020. The improvement was based on a better mix in Brazil, higher capacity utilization in Europe paired with slightly higher prices, inventory valuation gains and cost improvement via the Leadership Journey(R).

Depreciation, amortization and impairment were EUR (41) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aperam had an operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 of EUR 118 million, including net exceptional gains of EUR 50 million compared to an operating income of EUR 33 million for the previous quarter,.

