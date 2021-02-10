Anzeige
East Africa Metals kurz vor der Detonation? Eine womöglich gewaltige Kursbombe!
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 
Frankfurt
10.02.21
14:45 Uhr
77,40 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,2079,4018:07
10.02.2021
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2020

KEY DATA

For the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:

  • Corona-impact of -6.5% on rental turnover
  • The EPRA earnings decrease by 12% from € 40.5 million end 2019 to € 35.6 million (€ 6.01 per share vs € 6.83 per share)
  • Financial headroom of € 83 million
  • Dividend proposal maintained at € 5.25 gross per share
  • Occupancy rate rises from 90.46% end 2019 to 91.62%
  • Average funding cost is expected to substantially drop following the early repayment of derivatives

Attachment

  • 2021 02 10_LRE Annual results 2020_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/736c3b59-c710-444e-a20c-eac44cbdb2a7)

