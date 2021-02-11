Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.02.2021
Kurz vor 12!? Nach starkem Auftakt: Heute Abend wird es richtig ernst…
WKN: 911463 ISIN: NO0003079709 
Frankfurt
10.02.21
12:25 Uhr
1,830 Euro
+0,070
+3,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2021 | 07:17
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kitron ASA: KITRON: Proposed dividend of NOK 0.70 per share for the financial year 2020

(2021-02-11) The Kitron Board of Directors will propose a total dividend of NOK 0.70 per share for the financial year 2020 to the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. The Board proposes a changed policy of dividend payments in two equal tranches to be paid in May and October 2021, respectively: NOK 0.35 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 23 April 2021 (being shareholders as of the date of the Annual General Meeting's resolution) and NOK 0.35 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 6 October 2021.

The total ordinary dividends proposed for the financial year 2020 is NOK 125.3 million. The expected dividend dates for 2021 will also be available at Kitron's investor site on www.kitron.com/investors/.



© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
