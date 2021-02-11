Anzeige
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
Frankfurt
11.02.21
08:05 Uhr
1,078 Euro
-0,036
-3,23 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Hibernia REIT plc: Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in company 
11-Feb-2021 / 09:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Hibernia REIT plc (LEI: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18) 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                                           City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Baillie Gifford & Co                            Edinburgh, Scotland 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
09/02/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
10/02/2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
4% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                             % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights        through financial      Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total instruments            in % (9.A +    voting rights of 
                                   of 9.A)                   (total of 9.B.1 +      9.B)           issuervii 
                                                             9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     3.92%                     N/A                    3.92%          661,656,792 
reached 
Position of previous notification  4.87%                     N/A                    4.87% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                       Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if          Direct             Indirect      Direct                        Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BGHQ1986                              25,923,360                                  3.92% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A             25,923,360                       3.92% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/           Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument               datex      Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash                                         % of voting 
instrument             datex        Conversion  settlementxii          Number of voting rights           rights 
                                    Period xi 
 
 
 
                                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
              % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial        Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv        or is higher than the           instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
              notifiable threshold            the notifiable threshold                    threshold 
Baillie       3.72%                                                                       3.72% 
Gifford & Co 
Baillie 
Gifford 
Overseas 
Limited 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional information:

Done at Edinburgh on 10 February 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          HBRN 
LEI Code:      635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.:  93421 
EQS News ID:   1167702 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2021 04:56 ET (09:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
