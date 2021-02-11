Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company")- The Company announces that further to its press release dated February 9, 2021, Terry Donnelly, has resigned as a director of the Company.

