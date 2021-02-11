Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today recognized Microsoft as their 2020 Strategic Partner of the Year. Microsoft is being awarded for its go-to-market partnering efforts together with CSG to launch solutions, drive market awareness and support engagement with CSG customers worldwide.

"CSG is a critical partner to Microsoft, truly helping accelerate our ability to deploy best-in-class cloud-based solutions on the Azure platform," Bob De Haven, general manager, Worldwide Media and Communications, Microsoft. "The agility and ability of CSG solutions to simplify complex situations within both legacy and emerging networks creates a true differentiator for Microsoft in the marketplace. We are honored to be recognized by CSG for this award and look forward to growing our partnership to accelerate digital transformation efforts on a global scale."

The 2020 CSG Strategic Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners, that together with CSG, deliver excellence in technology, services and expertise to customers. Specifically, Microsoft was recognized for partnering with CSG to deploy three key solutions, all residing in the Azure cloud: CSG Singleview, CSG Digital Mediation and CSG Automated Collections.

Together, the two companies leverage not only their technology expertise, but similarities in cultures, their ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive customer innovation and to simplify complex problems with award-winning solutions that solve the most pressing business challenges.

"CSG is thrilled to recognize Microsoft for its commitment to cloud-based technology innovation, supporting our mission to develop market-leading solutions that address our customers' greatest opportunities to drive revenue, while providing unparalleled value to the industries we serve," said Ken Kennedy, chief operating officer and president of CSG's Revenue Management and Digital Monetization solutions unit. "CSG looks forward to growing our relationship with Microsoft, and together providing a catalyst for digital growth and evolution for our customers."

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, Newleaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details

CSG Global / North America / Asia-Pacific

Brad Jones

+1 303-200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com

CSG Europe / Middle East / Africa

Kristine Østergaard

+44 (0)75 0051 8412

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

CSG Investor Relations

John Rea

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/microsoft-recognized-as-csgs-strategic-partner-of-the-year-256571659