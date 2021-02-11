Slinger Bag partners with Pure Tennis to sell game changing tennis tech to Israeli market

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) - Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced its launch into the Israeli market via a distribution partnership with Pure Tennis (www.puretennis.co.il), one of Israel's top tennis e-tail and retail outlets with extensive experience of tennis brand management.

Interest in tennis in Israel is growing, buoyed by the international successes of the likes of Shahar Pe'er, as well as the doubles team of Andy Ram and Jonathan Erlich. Since 2008, both men's and the women's teams have qualified for the top groups in the world - the men are in the Davis Cup world group, and the women are in the Fed Cup world group I. In Israel there are currently about 100,000 active players in more than 500 clubs.

The new announcement follows a number of recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements throughout all the world in other key global tennis markets including Australia, France, Germany, Spain, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This patented, proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

"The team at Pure Tennis believe in the potential of the innovative Slinger Bag product to increase play frequency across the Israeli market as well as honing the skills and fitness of tennis players of all ages and abilities," said Pure Tennis Head of Marketing and Sales, Eran Shine. "We have considerable experience in managing international brands and wide knowledge of the Israeli tennis world, and are excited to be a part of the Slinger Bag success story, helping improve the game with a revolutionary product."

Of the new arrangement, Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag says, "This is another important milestone for us and we are delighted to now be on sale in the Israeli market, the place where the vision for Slinger started. The team at Pure Tennis are ingrained in the Israeli tennis establishment and we are sure that with their expertise and enthusiasm behind the brand, Slinger Bag will make significant waves in tennis in Israel."

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit

https://slingerbag.com.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries visit www.slingerbagir.com or contact

investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564.

To contact the US Slinger Bag Press Office, Brenna Byrne at UpRoar PR,

bbyrne@uproarpr.com

or 312-607-8117.

To contact the EU and UK Slinger Bag Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd at Brandnation,

Press@slingerbag.com or +44(0)207 940 7294.

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com.

About Pure Tennis: Pure Tennis is one of Israel's top e-tail and retail outlets with extensive experience in tennis brand management, as well as working with leading international brands. Pure Tennis is deeply embedded into the Israeli tennis world, and has a wide knowledge of the country's tennis market. The company operates two retail stores and an active e-tail business through www.puretennis.co.il.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74243