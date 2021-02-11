Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2021) -Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Raymond Bisaillon to the board of directors of the Company.

Jack Fraser, Chairman of the Board stated, "We are very excited to welcome Raymond to the Board of Directors of Hill Street, as his past success & fresh approach to this rapidly expanding sector compliments the talents of the company's already rich assets."

His appointment comes at a time when Hill Street is poised to leverage the recent acquisition of the exclusive rights to Lexaria's ground-breaking DehydraTECHTM patent portfolio on a global basis. Mr. Bisaillon commented that "I am of the strong belief that DehydraTech is the safest, healthiest and most simple method to infuse the numerous attributes of the Cannabis plant into the bloodstream and am thrilled to partner with Hill Street Beverage Company in expediting the commercialization of this valuable patented technology. I am excited to help guide Hill Street Beverage Company through the next phase of its growth to become a unique shareholder friendly, health conscious, profitable Company."

Raymond Bisaillon

Mr. Bisaillon is a calculated, thoughtful, philanthropic entrepreneur and private investor who has had a successful passion for investing since an early age. In his quest to follow in the footsteps of legendary investors, he has taken calculated risks in excellent businesses that possess a unique competitive advantage.

As a proud graduate of Laurentian University, Raymond was fortunate to have been selected to represent the country of Canada as a member of AISEC in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Vitoria and Salvador Brazil in 1997. In 1998, he was a Canadian Student Ambassador in the Sichuan Province of China to encourage International Trade Relations.

Upon graduation in 1999, Raymond worked as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) with Industrial Alliance Insurance and then in 2002 as a Senior Financial Advisor with CIBC Imperial Service. In 2012, he launched Bisaillon Asset Management Inc, a full-service Financial Planning Firm in Sudbury ON.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a leading and award-winning company focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult-format beverages. Hill Street's brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Vin(Zero) and Vintense wines, and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, will produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages and other cannabis products with expected distribution at licensed outlets in 2021. Check out Hill Street's award-winning line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

