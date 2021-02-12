Changes in Castellum's financial calendar for 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Due to the high transaction activity in Castellum, the company has decided to postpone the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2020 to 22 February 2021.

Castellum's updated financial calendar looks as follows:

22 February Annual Report 2020

25 March AGM 2021

21 April Interim report January-March 2021

15 July Half-year report January -June 2021

19 October Interim report January-September 2021

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, + 46 706-94 74 50

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

