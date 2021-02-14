ATX TR down -1,74 per cent. Against the trend strong: Mayr-Melnhof and Palfinger. News came from RBI, voestalpine, A1 Telekom Austria, Strabag, Bawag, ams, Palfinger, Immofinanz, S Immo, Mayr-Melnhof, Vienna Airport and Kapsch TrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,74% to 5.824,59 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 6,56%. Up to now there were 19 days with a positive and 11 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,11% away, from the low 6,56%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Thursday with 0,57%, the weakest is Friday with -0,51%. These are the best-performers this week: Mayr-Melnhof 6,62% in front of Palfinger 5,87% and Bawag 4,68%. And the following stocks performed worst: Verbund -14,7% in front of EVN -8,12% and Rosenbauer ...

