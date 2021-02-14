Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has signed an agreement on the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of Equa bank (Equa bank a.s. and Equa Sales and Distribution s.r.o.) from AnaCap Financial Partners (AnaCap), a specialist financial services private equity investor, through its Czech subsidiary Raiffeisenbank a.s. The transaction is subject to a successful closing and regulatory approvals. The acquisition of Equa bank is expected to have an impact on RBI's CET1 ratio of approx. 30 basis points (based on a pro-forma CET1 consolidation as of year-end 2020). The final impact is subject to completion accounts at closing.RBI: weekly performance: -0.89% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (08/02/2021)

