Palfinger: Lifting solutions expert Palfinger signed a contract for the takeover of Equipdraulic in Barcelona. Since 1999, Equipdraulic, S.L.U. has been distributing the majority of the Palfinger product range in Catalonia. As a partner of Palfinger Iberica and founded in 1992, the dealership has 18 employees and is responsible for the sale, installation and service of our products. Despite COVID-19, the company increased its sales in the industrial region to almost five million euros in 2020. This acquisition sends a clear message: Palfinger continues to grow, even in times of crisis. Catalonia is one of the largest industrial regions in Spain. With this integration, we are leveraging synergies and generating additional growth," explains Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser.Palfinger: weekly ...

