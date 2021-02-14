Immofinanz: Real estate company Immofinanz has concluded a lease with AUVA - Allgemeine Unfallversicherungsanstalt for 10,000 sqm of office space in this facility. The new tenants will start to relocate to the Twin Towers on the Wienerberg. The lease agreement has a term of five years. "We are extremely pleased over AUVA's positive reaction to our myhive office concept and the diverse offering on the Wienerberg. The conclusion of this rental contract underscores the attractiveness of our office solutions. Our tenants enjoy a full range of conveniences for smooth daily operations as well as spacious areas for communication - and all this in a recreational area at the heart of the Austrian capital. These are the best conditions for good ideas and fun at work", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...