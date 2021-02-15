Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.02.2021 | 08:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fix Price announces intention to publish registration document and potential intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price announces intention to publish registration document and potential intention to float on the Main Market of 
the London Stock Exchange 
15-Feb-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA 
OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 
Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, nor anything contained in the Registration Document referred 
to herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any 
jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement or the 
Registration Document except on the basis of information contained in a prospectus in its final form (the "Prospectus") 
that may be published by Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary 
undertakings, the "Group" or "Fix Price") in due course in connection with the possible admission of global depositary 
receipts representing its ordinary shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct 
Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). A 
copy of any Prospectus published by the Company will, if published, be available for inspection from the Company's 
registered office at Commerce House, Wickhams Cay I, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands 
and on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. 
 
15 February 2021 
Fix Price announces intention to publish registration document and potential intention to float on the Main Market of 
the London Stock Exchange 
Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that it intends to 
publish a registration document (the "Registration Document") today and that it is considering proceeding with a 
potential initial public offering of global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares (the "GDRs") (the 
"IPO" or the "Offer"), subject to market conditions. The Company is considering applying for admission of the GDRs to 
the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market 
for listed securities and on Moscow Exchange (together, "Admission"). 
Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, said: 
"Today's announcement represents a landmark that testifies both to the impressive size and scale that Fix Price has 
already achieved and to our strong belief that the Company will continue its robust growth trajectory. We pioneered 
variety value retail in Russia when we opened the first Fix Price store in 2007 with a vision to create the dominant 
retailer in this highly promising segment of the market. Today, Fix Price is far more than simply the largest variety 
value retail chain in the country, with over 4,200 stores - for our customers, Fix Price quite simply is the embodiment 
of everything they love about this retail format. 
"Fix Price is a systemically important retailer that generated revenue in 2020 of more than RUB 190 billion (ca. USUSD 
2.6 billion), and with double-digit EBITDA margins that make us one of the most profitable retailers among publicly 
traded variety value retailers globally. All of this has been made possible thanks to the skill and dedication of our 
employees and the visionary leadership displayed by our experienced and long-established shareholders and management 
team. 
"Our highly resilient business model has made Fix Price, we believe, the fastest growing retailer when compared to 
publicly listed variety value retailers globally. And it remains robust in the current environment, having delivered 16 
consecutive quarters of double-digit LFL sales growth through the end of 2020. With a presence in 78 of Russia's 85 
regions, as well as neighbouring countries, and a strong track record of results in our home market, Fix Price is well 
positioned to pursue expansion both inside and outside of Russia." 
 
Fix Price highlights 
  - Fix Price is one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, with more than 4,200 
    stores. Fix Price has grown rapidly in recent years, with revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, RUB 142.9 billion and RUB 
    108.7 billion for 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the same years was RUB 36.8 billion, RUB 
    27.2 billion and RUB 14.2 billion, respectively. Net income was RUB 17.6 billion, RUB 13.2 billion and RUB 9.1 
    billion, respectively, for the same years. 
  - Fix Price occupies a separate niche to traditional discounters. Fix Price's stores provide an affordable shopping 
    destination, offering customers a broad range of essential and unique products at multiple fixed price points, all 
    under RUB 250 (ca. USUSD3.40). 
  - Fix Price's pricing policy capitalises on a structural shift towards value among consumers worldwide, which Fix 
    Price believes allows it to benefit in almost any economic environment, most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
    In 2020, Fix Price reported double-digit quarterly like-for-like sales growth every quarter and FY like-for-like 
    sales growth of 15.8%. 
  - The variety value retail market is one of the fastest-growing segments in Russian retail and is expected to triple 
    in size by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.9% for 2019-2027, according to an independent industry consultant report. The 
    market has more than doubled its size over the past five years, albeit still at a low base compared to other 
    countries, suggesting further significant potential for growth. 
  - In the Russian variety value retail market, Fix Price is the leader both by number of stores and revenue. According 
    to an independent industry consultant report, Fix Price was estimated to account for 93% of the Russian variety 
    value retail market by revenue in 2019, and had by far the largest number of stores among Russian variety value 
    retailers. 
  - Today there are more than 4,200 Fix Price stores primarily in Russia, as well as in neighbouring countries 
    (Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia and Georgia), all of them stocking approximately 1,800 SKUs 
    across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading 
    global names and smaller local suppliers. Fix Price's wholesale operations service a number of franchisees 
    operating in Russia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Latvia. 
  - Fix Price has an efficient and easily scalable business model, which is underpinned by the following key pillars: 
    data-driven procurement, supplemented by streamlined centralised logistics, an efficient store management model, 
    and a highly experienced management team. State-of-the art IT solutions enable Fix Price to achieve a high degree 
    of automation across its operations. 
 
Potential Offer highlights 
Should Fix Price proceed with the Offer, the current expectation is that: 
  - The Offer would consist of an offering of GDRs by certain existing shareholders of the Company (together, the 
    "Selling Shareholders"). The Selling Shareholders comprise (i) Luncor Overseas S.A. (an investment vehicle owned by 
    one of the Company's founders, Artem Khachatryan) ("Luncor"); (ii) LF Group DMCC (an investment vehicle owned by 
    one of the Company's founders, Sergey Lomakin); (iii) Samonico Holdings Ltd (an investment vehicle of Marathon 
    Group); and (iv) GLQ International Holdings Ltd (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, 
    Inc.). In addition, Luncor intends to sell certain GDRs on behalf of certain members of the Company's senior 
    management and other minority shareholders, to allow such persons to monetise some of their shareholding. The 
    founding shareholders will retain a significant interest in the Company post-IPO. 
  - The Offer would comprise an offering to institutional investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S 
    and to Qualified Institutional Buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the United States Securities 
    Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). 
  - The GDRs would be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the 
    main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on Moscow Exchange. 
  - BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital (each as defined below) have been engaged 
    by the Company to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, in the event the Offer proceeds. 
 
A copy of the Registration Document will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for 
inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism once approved by the FCA. A copy of the 
Registration Document will also be available on Fix Price's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/, subject to certain 
access restrictions. 
Access to supplemental information for bona-fide unconnected research analysts: presentation materials and related 
information will be made available to bona fide unconnected research analysts from 07:00 a.m. London time today. Please 
email ir@fix-price.com to register your interest in accessing such information and please provide your name, the name 
of the institution you represent, the jurisdiction in which you are located, as well as a recent biography. 
 
Investment highlights 
Fix Price benefits from a combination of competitive advantages that it believes have contributed to its success and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

