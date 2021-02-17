Earthasia International Holdings Ltd., a Leading Provider of Graphene Products, Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary Graphex Technologies LLC.

Earthasia and subsidiaries have been rebranded as Graphex Group Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") ("Earthasia") (OTCQX:ETIHY) (HKEX: 6128), a leader in graphene products and technologies, is pleased to announce that it has formed and launched a U.S. subsidiary. Graphex Technologies, LLC is the newest addition to the rebranded Graphex Group Limited, which also includes Graphex Technologies China Limited and Graphex Technologies Heilongjiang Limited ("Graphex Technologies"). Graphex Technologies LLC will have perpetual license to all Graphex Technologies' patents and will focus on launching North American strategic alliances.

"While we continue to grow our graphene products business in China, which is home to one of the fastest-growing EV industries, the need and drive for renewable energy and these products is increasing across the globe, making this an opportune time to expand our international reach," said Chan Yick Yan Andross, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. "Graphex Technologies LLC will provide us with a presence in the United States and can be used as a launching pad for exploring global partnerships, strategic alliances, scientific collaboration and potential to vertically integrate complimentary businesses."

Graphex Technologies LLC will initially be led by Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Dan Nye. Dan has more than 20 years experience, both as a business leader structuring and building robust, cohesive business teams and a value investor employing financial and operational analysis to identify mispriced assets. As CSO, Dan is responsible for unifying the Company vision behind valuable graphene assets and increase international presence.

"As our presence in graphene space in China continues to grow, Graphex Technologies is well positioned to export that expertise and knowledge across the globe," said Mr. Nye. "With the increased focus on sustainable energy projects in North America, we are very excited about our future global prospects for growth and in taking this step towards the future."

The natural evolution of Company's business has guided the current corporate rebranding process. The transition of Earthasia International Holdings Limited to Graphex Group Limited, reflects the company's focus on the research, development, manufacturing and implementation of the highest quality graphite and graphene-related products.

Since the acquisition of its graphene business in 2019 the Company has solidified its focus on the development of technologies and processes for the enhancement of renewable energy. Graphex Technologies focuses on the enrichment and manufacturing of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for electric vehicle batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other uses.

Strategically located near the largest supply source of high-quality natural graphite in the world, the Company has extremely strong and long-standing relationships with multiple major graphite suppliers and holds 25 patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

About Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), and strategically located near the largest supply source of high quality natural graphite anywhere in the world, the Company is a leading supplier of graphene products. Earthasia owns 25 patents in the PRC, including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection. The Company's spherical graphite is an essential anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

Media Contact

Gavin Davidson

investrel@earthasia.com.hk

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of our company, are generally identified by use of words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effects of its plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and based, in part, on third party market research which the Company's assumed to be accurate. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation, the risks of its businesses, the assumed significant growth of graphene related products and spherical graphite products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

