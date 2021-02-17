Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), will release its 2020 fourth-quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

For information on the webcast please visit www.ideanomics.com and send any questions in advance to ir@ideanomics.com.

Over the past few quarters, Ideanomics has diversified its revenue streams and sales pipelines under the umbrella of its two divisions, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital, and their respective subsidiaries. As these business segments experience growth, both in North America and globally, the company has decided to report its forecasted sales pipeline on a quarterly basis in conjunction with its quarterly earnings.

Alf Poor, CEO, stated: "Our focus is to deliver growth across all of our subsidiaries, in terms of our objectives for 2021 and beyond. Our 2021 revenue streams are already more diverse than we saw in 2020. For that reason, after careful consideration and review, we concluded that simply posting monthly MEG vehicles delivery numbers is no longer representative of the revenue base within the Ideanomics' family and for this reason we have decided to discontinue issuing monthly delivery numbers. We believe our business segments are well-positioned heading into 2021, and we remain committed to growing the Company and delivering shareholder value while contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for the planet."

The company has been in an acquisition mode including the recent acquisition of 100% of Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, better known as WAVE, a leading provider of wireless charging solutions for medium and heavy-duty electric vehicles. Wave's customers include the Antelope Valley Transit Authority in California, the largest electric vehicle bus system in the USA.

In November, the company acquired 100% of US-based Timios Holdings, which offers title and settlement services, appraisal management, and other real estate services in 44 states, having booked more than $68 million in revenues in 2020. The company acquired a position in Northern California-based Solectrac, which develops, assembles and distributes 100% battery-powered electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations.

Ideanomics is also the majority holder of Malaysia-based Treeletrik, an electric bike and specialty vehicle manufacturer and distributor. The company closed off December with an initial order for 2,000 custom ride-hailing electric vehicles for deployment in multiple cities within China.

Headquartered in New York, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S.,

