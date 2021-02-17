Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (TSXV: VM) (OTCQB: VYYRF) has received approval from Health Canada for two of the company's barium contrast products.

SmoothX, the company's barium radiographic contrast suspension specifically formulated for computed tomography procedures, commonly known as CT Scans, along with HDX Ba, a barium radiographic contrast powder specifically formulated for Fluoroscopy barium X-Ray procedures that can also be used for CT Scans, have both received Health Canada's approval. Contrast materials, which may be taken orally or rectally, are used to improve pictures of the inside of the body helping to distinguish or "contrast" selected areas of the body from surrounding tissue allowing the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Voyageur" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_w9tq0di9/Voyageur-Pharmaceuticals-receives-Health-Canada-approval-for-two-barium-contrast-products

With these Health Canada approvals, Voyageur is authorized to provide both SmoothX and HDX Ba for use in radiology procedures in Canada. SmoothX is specifically designed for use on CT Scans of the abdomen and gastrointestinal tract whereas HDX Ba is specifically designed for X-Ray procedures of the entire upper and lower gastrointestinal tract, including the stomach and duodenum, with both products used for both adults and pediatric patients. The company has three additional barium radiographic contrast products currently under review by Health Canada with management expecting product licences to be forthcoming.

Brent Willis, President and CEO, stated: "Voyageur's business plan has always been to launch Barium Contrast Radiographic Suspension products into the Canadian marketplace initially, then pursue other markets. This approval is the critical milestone to allow our company to transition to a cash flowing pharmaceutical company."

Voyageur has a strategic plan to advance through the start-up phase of formulating, final testing of product and then manufacturing. This is expected to lead to full production manufacturing, sales and distribution of barium contrast products nationally in the near term.

Voyageur's goal is to initially generate the positive cash flow from operations using third party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada and in India. Ultimately, Voyageur has plans to build all the required infrastructure to become 100% self-sufficient with all manufacturing.

Voyageur is unique, as it is sourcing its own main ingredients from its own mineral deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in three barium sulfate projects in British Columbia including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace, as well as significant interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project located in Utah, USA.

Voyageur is moving forward with its business plan of becoming the only fully integrated company in the radio-contrast medical field, by controlling all primary input costs under the motto of: "From the Earth to the Bottle"

For more information, please visit www.VoyageurPharmaceuticals.ca, contact Brent Willis, President and CEO, by email at brent@vpharma.ca, or Ron Love, CFO, at 403-818-6086 or by email at ronl@vpharma.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74712