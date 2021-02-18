Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is the first and only eye allergy itch relief drop offering a full 24 hours of relief without a prescription in the U.S. 1

The drop, formerly prescribed as Pazeo, joins Alcon's over-the-counter ocular allergy portfolio to meet a variety of patient needs

The expansion of the Pataday portfolio of products will strengthen Alcon's leadership position in the U.S. eye allergy OTC market

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced that PatadayOnce Daily Relief Extra Strength (olopatadine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.7%) is now available in-store and online at U.S. retailers, following its 2020 approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sale over-the-counter (OTC). As Alcon's third Rx-to-OTC switch in the past twelve months, Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength joins the #1 selling OTC eye allergy relief brand and is poised to help the company maintain its leadership position in the ocular allergy market.

"The introduction of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength brings a full 24 hours of eye allergy itch relief over the counter for millions of Americans with eye allergies," said Sergio Duplan, President, Alcon North America. "We're thrilled to provide access to the strongest concentration of olopatadine, previously the #1 doctor-prescribed eye allergy itch relief ingredient, to consumers in time for the spring allergy season."

Approximately 66 million Americans (1 in 5) suffer from ocular allergies, but only 7 million use an over-the-counter allergy eye drop to relieve their symptoms.2-5 Alcon's Pataday portfolio of products offers fast, long-lasting eye allergy itch relief to the U.S. population affected by allergic conjunctivitis.6 Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength provides a full 24 hours of eye allergy itch relief from pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander for people ages two and older with just one drop once a day.

Since 2008, more than 40 million prescriptions were written for olopatadine, the active ingredient in Pataday.7 Additionally, 58% of buyers of Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief were new to the OTC eye allergy category.**

"For years, prescription Pazeo was my go-to for patients with itchy, allergy eyes in need of quick, 24-hour relief. Now, I'm excited to be able to send them to their retailer of choice for Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength and the other Pataday options, confident they'll find relief despite lifestyle needs," said Tania Elliott, M.D., Allergist, New York, NY.***

This launch will be supported by a full-scale media plan, including online, digital and TV advertising campaigns to reach eye allergy sufferers and healthcare professionals. Timed with the product's mass availability, the campaign will pull through to digital platforms, in-store activations and partnerships with celebrity and social media influencers detailing their experiences with eye allergies and how Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is helping them find all day and night relief from itchy allergy eyes.

Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength is now available in the U.S. in select stores and via online retailers, such as Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, Target and more. Widespread commercial availability will begin this month in all major drug, food and mass-market retailers.

Visit Pataday.com to learn more.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

