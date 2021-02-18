Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
18.02.2021 | 15:05
Fixed Income: Nasdaq is launching NOBA - a Futures Contract on Norges Bank's Policy Rate

European fixed income is launching its first electronically traded standardized
futures contract based on Norges Bank's key policy rate with tentative go live
date within the first half of 2021 pending member readiness. 

The contract will cover the actual number of days between two consecutive IMM
dates and be cash settled against the average Norges Bank's key policy rate for
the accrual period expressed as compounded rate. Trading will take place in the
order book or as privately negotiated block trades outside the orderbook and
reported in accordance with the Exchange rules. 

For further information please see the attached file.

