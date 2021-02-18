CORRECTION: Michelle Kam Addresses Frequently Asked Questions About Toronto Real Estate

This release replaces and corrects the fax number in the contact information for the release that was issued yesterday.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Toronto real estate expert Michelle Kam recently answered FAQs about Toronto real estate for an article for Incredible Things.

Michelle Kam is a veteran real estate broker from Toronto, Ontario, who has spent 15 years working in the lucrative industry. She knows the ins and outs of the real estate market in Ontario, with a specific focus on high-end condos, lofts, and townhouses in the resale niche.

The article consists of seven questions, covering everything from buyer's markets versus seller's markets to paying land transfer taxes in Toronto.

The first two questions explain what buyer's markets and seller's markets are. Kam shared that a buyer's market is when there are more properties for sale than there are buyers who want to purchase said properties, which makes for a significant advantage on the part of the buyer. She said that she always advises her clients to purchase a new home in a buyer's market. On the flip side, she said that a seller's market is when the demand exceeds the supply, putting homeowners in an excellent position to sell. In a seller's market, homeowners are often able to get their full asking price, if not above the asking price, for their home, and homes in a seller's market typically sell very quickly.

In the article, Kam also claimed that the number one thing a seller can do to ensure their property sells as quickly as possible is to work with an experienced real estate broker. This is because veteran brokers know how to best price your property, using a mix of comparative sales, professional knowledge, and market analysis.

The next two questions were focused on land transfer tax in Toronto. Any and all buyers purchasing a home in Toronto are required by law to pay a municipal land transfer tax. This land transfer tax is separate from the provincial land transfer tax that is also required of anyone buying a home in Ontario.

The article concludes with a question about the necessity of hiring a real estate broker. Michelle Kam answered that although it's possible for a homeowner to sell their house on their own, it's generally advised that one hires a real estate broker. One of the main reasons for this is that there are many technical and legal aspects of real estate transactions that the average person could benefit from professional help with.

With more than 15 years of experience, Michelle Kam is a seasoned real estate agent and broker. After graduating with honours from York University, she started working with Re/Max and specialized in high-end, million-dollar properties in the resale market. With a passion for working in the urban market with a focus on condos, loft, and townhomes, she began to develop a niche for herself in high volume sales, learning the ins and outs of the pre-sale market. After building a large and loyal client base, Michelle opened her own brokerage. In June 2016, after owning and running City Accord Realty Inc., Brokerage for more than 10 years, Michelle Kam was fortunate enough to come across Jamie Johnston, owner of Re/Max Condos Plus, and decided to jump onto the Re/Max brand.

