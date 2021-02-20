Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) (Softrock or the Company) is pleased to report on the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on February 18, 2021 that; Shareholders re-appointed the officers and directors of the Company and re approved the Appointment of Auditors and the Share Option Plan as outlined in the Information Circular dated January 14, 2021.

Softrock continues to monitor our various mineral interests and to eliminate liability by abandoning our shut in Ferrier well.

The Company's current revenues continue to hold up appreciably.

WE seek safe harbour

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEARE CONTACT:

Stuart McDowall, President and CFO

At 403 807-9965

Email: softrockminerals@gmail.com

