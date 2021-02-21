The ATX TR went up 1,43 per cent, this because of OMV shares, which gained more than 10 percent. In the second row Marinomed and Frequentis showed strength. News came from Andritz, Frequentis, Raiffeisen Bank International, Bawag, Semperit, OMV, Kapsch TrafficCom, ams, Uniqa, Do&Co, Marinomed (2), Palfinger and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,43% to 5.907,9 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 8,08%. Up to now there were 22 days with a positive and 13 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,71% away, from the low 8,08%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,44%, the weakest is Friday with -0,3%. These are the best-performers this week: Marinomed Biotech 17,65% in front of OMV 10,62% and Frequentis 6,67%. And the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...