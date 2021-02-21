Andritz: International technology Group Andrizt has received an order from Jindal Stainless, India, to supply a new direct rolling, annealing and pickling line (DRAP-L). The new line will have an annual capacity of approximately 700,000 metric tons of cold-rolled, stainless steel strip in the 200, 300 and 400 series. Start-up of the line is planned for the end of 2022.Andritz: weekly performance: 0.20% Frequentis: The Bavarian Police has successfully completed installation of the Frequentis LifeX multimedia communication platform, making it the first state-wide LifeX project for Frequentis Public Safety in the German market. The rollout to nine control centres includes a total of 255 radio and emergency call working positions. The Bavarian Police signed the acceptance in December 2020 ....

