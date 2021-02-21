Kapsch TrafficCom: Revenues of Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of intelligent transportation systems, totaled Euro 384 mn in the first three quarters of 2020/21, which represents a decline of 30%. Euro 75 mn of this amount is attributable to major projects that ended in the previous year: one in Germany (early termination of the implementation project by the customer due to a decision by the European Court of Justice), one in the Czech Republic (operating contract expired), and one in Bulgaria (completion of the implementation of a nation-wide toll system). In North America, the focus was on completing and restructuring existing projects. In addition, project margins had to be adjusted in the USA. This not only had negative effects on the EBIT but also, and in a large extent, on revenues ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...