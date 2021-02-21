Uniqa: Contrary to initial expectations of potentially negative earnings as laid out in preliminary work on financial statements, Uniqa Insurance Group's earnings before taxes for the 2020 financial year are expected to come to Euro 57.1 mn. The plan to possibly not distribute a dividend for the 2020 financial year is being revised in light of expected earnings and the insider information published on 14 April 2020 updated accordingly. Taking account of statements by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the Austrian Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the Management Board of Uniqa Insurance Group AG - after consultation with the Supervisory Board - intend to propose a dividend of Euro 0.18 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 31 May ...

