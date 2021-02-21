Rosenbauer: In 2020, the Rosenbauer Group, world's leading manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disasterprotection, successfully overcame the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and once again achieved a record year. Both revenues and EBIT reached historic highs of Euro 1,041.3 mn (2019: Euro 978.1 mn) and Euro 57.0 mn (2019: Euro 51.9 mn) respectively. The financial result was at the level of the previous year, with lower shares of joint ventures being offset by likewise lower interest expenses. Earnings before taxes (EBT) therefore amounted to Euro 50.5 mn (2019: Euro 45.5 mn). In the past year, the Rosenbauer Group reported solid incoming orders of Euro 1,007.7 mn (2019: Euro 1,073.0 mn). Orders in the CEEU (Central and Eastern Europe) and NOMA (North and ...

